“Bhabhi, mujhe 30 laakh rupay banane hai” - Wasim Jaffer recalls newcomer MS Dhoni’s innocent interaction with his wife

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has revealed that MS Dhoni had very humble expectations from cricket during his early years as an international player. Recalling the former India captain’s conversation with his wife, Jaffer said that Dhoni wanted to earn ₹30 lakh by playing cricket so he could live a peaceful life in his hometown Ranchi.

Unarguably India’s finest limited-overs captain, Dhoni turns 42 on Friday, July 7. Having made his international debut in December 2004, the keeper-batter went on to establish himself as a legendary finisher in white-ball cricket. He also led the Men in Blue to victory in all three limited-overs ICC events.

During an interaction on Sportskeeda, Jaffer opened up about Dhoni’s modest goals at the start of his decorated interactional career.

He recalled:

“In 2005, I had made my comeback and Dhoni had come into the Indian team towards the end of 2004. Me, my wife, Dinesh Karthik and his wife, Dhoni, we used to sit on the seats which were behind. Dhoni used to talk to my wife quite a lot. He used to say that his aim is to make ₹30 lakh, so he could spend the rest of his life very peacefully in Ranchi. He didn’t want to leave Ranchi also - ‘kuch bhi jo jaaye, main Ranchi nahi chhodunga’, he used to say.”

Jaffer added:

“He was new to the team, so he felt that ₹30 lakh would be enough for him to live peacefully. I remember he said to my wife, ‘Bhabhi, mujhe 30 laakh rupay banane hai’ [I want to earn ₹30 lakh].”

Dhoni became a sensation after leading India to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Subsequently, he captained the teams that won the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

“He kept things very simple” - Jaffer on the quality he admired about Dhoni

While narrating Dhoni’s tale of wanting to earn ₹30 lakh, Jaffer described the cricket legend as someone was who very grounded right from the start of his career, adding that fame hasn’t changed him.

The former India batter said:

“That’s how grounded he was and that’s how grounded I feel he still, even after so much adulation and achieving so much in his career. That was the humility of the man. He had a small aim and what I always liked about Dhoni was he kept things very simple."

Jaffer continued:

“He didn’t change his process with time. He remained calm and even after achieving a lot as captain, I don’t think he has changed his approach or changed the way he talks or the way he looks at things, his perspectives. And that is the greatness of the man, I feel.”

After a stellar international career, Dhoni retired in 2020 but continues to play the Indian Premier League (IPL). He guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a record-equaling fifth title in IPL 2023.

