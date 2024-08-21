"Bhai thik hai tu?" - Axar Patel reacts as Rishabh Pant strikes Rajnikanth's iconic pose from 'Kabali'

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant wowed fans by mimicking Indian cinema stalwart Rajnikanth's iconic pose from the Tamil blockbuster 'Kabali'. The cricket star donned a red jacket and trousers for the photograph.

Kabali was released in theatres on July 22, 2016. According to reports, the movie collected a whopping ₹650 crore at the global box office, emerging as one of the biggest hits of the Tamil film industry.

Sharing the picture, Pant captioned the post:

"Thalaiva"

Rishabh Pant's teammate and close friend Axar Patel commented on the post, asking the keeper-batter if he was fine.

Axar wrote:

"Bhai think hai tu (Brother are you okay)?"

Screenshot of Axar Patel's comment

Apart from sharing the dressing room for Team India, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel have played together for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two shared a great camaraderie on and off the field.

Rishabh Pant featured in the opening match of the ongoing Delhi Premier League

Rishabh Pant is the captain of Purani Dilli-6 in the ongoing inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League. The southpaw failed to make a significant impact in his team's opening fixture against South Delhi Superstarz on Saturday, August 17.

The 26-year-old scored 35 runs off 32 deliveries at an underwhelming strike rate of 109.38. Interestingly, he was also seen bowling in the match. He bowled just one ball as South Delhi Superstarz chased the 198-run target in 19.1 overs.

It is worth mentioning that Pant is set to return to red-ball cricket with the upcoming 17th edition of the Duldeep Trophy. He has been named in Team B. Abhimanyu Easwaran will captain the team and the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sarfaraz Khan are also part of the side.

Meanwhile, Pant returned to international cricket at the 2024 T20 World Cup after being on the sidelines for around 16 months since suffering a horrific car crash in December 2022. He scored 171 runs across eight innings in India's title-winning campaign.

