"Bhaiya chai samosa, kuch lau? Over hogaya; uth jao!" - Suryakumar Yadav shares Rishabh Pant's antics behind stumps

Suryakumar Yadav has spent quite some time with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant ever since he became a regular for the Indian team. Like many, even the 31-year-old is a fan of the hilarious comments that Pant passes when he is wicketkeeping.

It was during India's Test series in England that Yadav received his maiden Test call-up. Although he wasn't a part of the playing XI, he was a substitute fielder for Cheteshwar Pujara and was fielding at silly point.

Speaking on the YouTube show 'Breakfast with Champions', Yadav said that even during crunch moments in that game, Rishabh Pant found a way to be hilarious. He recalled:

"Once I was fielding at silly point for Puji bhai in a Test in England. The match situation was tight. And suddenly Pant goes 'Bhaiya chai samosa, kuch du? Over hogaya. Uth jao!' (bro do you need anything? Tea, samosa? Get up now, the over is done!)"

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau It was Rishabh Pant's turn for some fun on the stump mic today... #AUSvIND It was Rishabh Pant's turn for some fun on the stump mic today... #AUSvIND https://t.co/RS8I6kI55f

Suryakumar Yadav shares another funny anecdote on Rishabh Pant

Suryakumar Yadav also spoke about how much Pant likes to change the field at will by making some confusing hand gestures. The 31-year-old stated that sometimes the keeper doesn't want to move a player, but still makes those gestures because he gets bored. Yadav said:

"Rishabh is too good when he is keeping. He moves me just 20 cm. Sometimes he does this (hand gestures) and it confuses me where to go. . Then he says 'nothing bhaiya, was just getting bored. Please stand wherever you are.'"

Day by day, Rishabh Pant seems to gather more fans of his hilarious antics behind the stumps. Sometimes such characters are required in crunch games as they help burst the bubble of tension and tend to ease the nerves.

Yadav and Pant will definitely be key players in India's middle-order for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra