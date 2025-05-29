Bhuvneshwar Kumar has his revenge as Prabhsimran Singh is caught behind after hitting two fours in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck back after being hit for two boundaries, dismissing Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh. It came in Qualifier 1 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, May 29, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.
Prabhsimran looked aggressive early on. He took the attack to Bhuvneshwar with two boundaries—one lofted over mid-off and another over mid-on—while charging down the pitch.
However, on the final delivery of the third over, the right-hander advanced once again, but Bhuvneshwar smartly pulled his length back. Prabhsimran went through with the shot, only to get a thin edge that was safely pouched by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma.
Watch the video of the dismissal here:
Prabhsimran scored 18 runs off 10 balls, featuring two fours and a six. His dismissal left the Punjab Kings struggling at 27/2 after just three overs.
RCB on top as PBKS lose four wickets inside the powerplay in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1
Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar won the toss and chose to field first in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025. Yash Dayal struck early for RCB, dismissing Priyansh Arya for seven runs off five balls in the second over. In the very next over, Prabhsimran Singh departed after scoring 18 runs off 10 balls, despite a promising start.
Making a return from injury, Josh Hazlewood made an immediate impact by removing Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer for two runs off three balls in his first over. The Australian pacer then dismissed his fellow countryman Josh Inglis for four runs in his second over. He claimed his second wicket as PBKS found themselves struggling at 38/4.
At the time of writing, PBKS were 48/4 after six overs, with Nehal Wadhera (6) and Marcus Stoinis (10) at the crease.
