“Biggest master stroke ever” – AB de Villiers lauds CSK as Proteas youngster smashes 41-ball 100 in AUS vs SA 2nd T20I

AB de Villiers lauded Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for buying South Africa youngster Dewald Brevis during IPL 2025 following his 41-ball century in the ongoing second T20I against Australia in Darwin on Tuesday, August 12.

The former Proteas captain labeled CSK extremely lucky, claiming it was their biggest masterstroke. The cricketer-turned-analyst pointed out that other franchises missed the golden chance to buy him at the mega auction in November last year.

The statement came as Brevis smashed an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls at a stunning strike rate of 223.21, with 12 sixes and eight boundaries, against the Aussies. The 22-year-old became the youngest Proteas batter to slam a T20I ton, and the second-fastest to the landmark for SA after David Miller (35-ball ton vs Bangladesh in 2017).

Commenting on the knock, AB de Villiers wrote on X:

“There was such a golden opportunity for IPL teams to pick up Dewald Brevis at the auction! Missed out badly. CSK either got very lucky, or maybe the biggest master stroke ever. The boy can play @BrevisDewald.”

“Mind-boggling that he wasn’t picked up at all! To think that he came in as an injury sub,” he added.

Notably, CSK bought Brevis as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. The five-time champions acquired him for INR 2.2 crore.

The Johannesburg-born player had a breakthrough season with the Super Kings, smashing 225 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 180, including two half-centuries. His exploits in the IPL helped him make a comeback to the national side after a nine-month gap.

CSK youngster's ton lifts Proteas to 218 against Australia in must-win 2nd T20I

Dewald Brevis’ century helped South Africa set a 219-run target against Australia in the second T20I. Tristan Stubbs also contributed 31 off 22 balls. Glenn Maxwell and Ben Dwarshuis starred with the ball for the hosts, bagging two wickets apiece.

The Aussies are leading the three-match T20I series 1-0. They won the series opener by 17 runs at the same venue.

Follow the SA vs AUS 2nd T20I live score and updates here.

