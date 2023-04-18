"Blessed to have you in our lives"- Suniel Shetty extends special wishes to son-in-law KL Rahul as he turns 31

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty extended special birthday wishes to his son-in-law KL Rahul, who turned 31 on Tuesday, April 18. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain married Athiya Shetty, the Bollywood actor's daughter, on January 23 this year in a grand wedding ceremony at a farmhouse in Khandala.

On the occasion of Rahul's birthday, Suniel Shetty took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of the duo from the wedding ceremony and wished the cricketer well with a heartfelt caption. He wrote:

"Blessed to have you in our lives …Happy birthday baba 🖤 @klrahul @athiyashetty"

KL Rahul also reciprocated the love as he replied with a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Rahul is currently participating in the IPL 2023, leading the LSG in their second season after debuting last year. They reached the playoffs but lost in the first eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022.

This time around, they have played five games so far and won three while losing two matches. LSG currently occupy second position in the points table below Rajasthan Royals (RR).

KL Rahul-led LSG's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match 6: April 19, 3:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Match 7: April 22, 3:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Match 8: April 28, 7:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 9: May 1, 7:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Match 10: May 3, 3:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Match 11: May 7, 3:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 12: May 13, 3:30 pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Match 13: May 16, 7:30 pm IST - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Match 14: May 20, 7:30 pm IST - Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Eden Gardens

