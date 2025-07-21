Bollywood actor chooses former KKR captain over Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma in ‘This or That’ challenge [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 21, 2025 11:57 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma celebrate India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph - Source: Getty

Bollywood actor Sunny Singh made an interesting choice among players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in a 'This or That' challenge. He chose former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana over everyone.

He first picked Shubman Gill over Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. He then picked Rinku Singh over Gill. However, once Nitish Rana's name came up, he picked Nitish over everyone, including Mohammed Siraj, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kapil Dev, and Virat Kohli.

Watch the video posted by a user on Instagram below -

Star Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also reacted to the video with three fire emojis and a laughing emoji in the comments.

Screenshot of Rishabh Pant's comment - Source: rcb35116/IG

Rishabh Pant is currently in England with the Indian team for the ongoing five-match Test series. The fourth Test begins on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are no longer in the team. The two stalwarts retired from Test cricket before the England series.

Nitish Rana last played in IPL 2025 for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He scored 217 runs from 11 innings with two half-centuries. The left-hander is all set to feature in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) season 2. He captained his former franchise, KKR, in IPL 2023. The left-hander played for Kolkata from 2018 to 2024.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test numbers

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bid goodbye to Test cricket recently. The team is in a transition phase with two big names having walked away from the format. Kohli played 123 matches, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 hundreds.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma featured in 67 Tests. He scored 4301 runs at an average of 40.57 with 12 centuries. Rohit was India's last Test captain before Shubman Gill took over the reins. He led in 24 games, winning 12 and losing nine with three draws. The 38-year-old had a win percentage of 50 percent.

On the other hand, Kohli is India's most successful Test captain. He led 68 matches with 40 wins, 17 defeats, and 11 draws. Kohli had a win percentage of 58.82 percent. India won their first-ever Test series on Australian soil under Kohli's captaincy in 2018/19.

Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

