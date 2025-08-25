Bollywood actress breaks silence Virat Kohli accidentally liking her picture on social media during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Bollywood actress and social media star Avneet Kaur recently reacted to Virat Kohli liking her picture during the 2025 Indian Premier League. Several fans noticed the former India captain's like on one of Kaur's fan accounts on Instagram. Kohli later issued a clarification, suggesting that it was an accidental like. In an Instagram story, he mentioned that he didn't intend to like the particular post. A reporter asked Kaur an indirect question about Kohli at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, 'Love in Vietnam'. She was asked to comment on how several prominent celebrities have liked her pictures on social media.Reacting to the question, Kaur said:&quot;Milte rahe pyaar bas. Aur kya bolun. (Let the love keep coming. What else do I say)&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKohli liking a picture of Kaur stirred a big controversy. Requesting fans not to make any unnecessary speculations due to the accidental like, Kohli wrote in an Instagram story:&quot;I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.&quot;'Love in Vietnam', starring Kaur and Shantanu Maheshwari, will release on September 12. The Rahhat Shah Kazmi-directed film is an adaptation of the Turkish novel, 'Madonna in a Fur Coat'.Virat Kohli recently took part in a practice session at Lord's to gear up for India's Australia tour Virat Kohli remains active in only one international format, ODIs. The ace batter announced his T20I retirement following India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. He drew the curtains on his Test career in May 2025.The Men in Blue's next ODI assignement is a three-match away ODI series against Australia. The series kicks off in Perth on October 19. Kohli was recently seen gearing up for the tour by batting in the nets at Lord's, London. He also posed for pictures with fans at the venue after the training session. Virat Kohli was last seen in action during IPL 2025. He was RCB's leading run-scorer in the season, with 657 runs across 15 innings. The Bengaluru-based side beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final to secure their maiden men's title.