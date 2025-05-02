Virat Kohli breaks silence on liking social media post from actress Avneet Kaur's fan account amid IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli has issued a clarification on liking a post from actress Avneet Kaur's fan account on Instagram. The ace batter remarked that he didn't intend to like the particular post but it was a case of the algorithm mistakenly registering an interaction.
Kohli shared an Instagram story on Friday, May 2, after the news of him liking a picture on one of Kaur's fan accounts went viral on social media. The former RCB skipper wrote in his explanation:
"I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."
It is worth mentioning that earlier in the day, several fans shared screenshots which suggested that Kohli had left a like on pictures of Kaur shared by a fan account.
Here's the picture that stirred a controversy:
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has looked in great touch in the ongoing IPL 2025. The RCB opener is currently the third-highest run-getter of the season, with 443 runs across 10 innings.
"You're the guiding light of all of our lives" - Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for wife Anushka Sharma
Popular Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma celebrated her 37th birthday on Thursday, May 1. Kohli wished his better half in an endearing way by penning down a note.
Calling Anushka his best friend and life partner, Kohli captioned his Instagram post:
"To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half , my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love ❤️❤️❤️ @anushkasharma."
Kohli will be seen in action on Saturday, May 3, when RCB take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB are currently placed second in the points table, having won seven out of their 10 fixtures.
