Bollywood star lauds Rajasthan Royals debutant while clicking picture with fan during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Popular Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan seemed mighty impressed by Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 14-year-old batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL debut. The youngter made his maiden appearance in the league during the team's clash with Lucknow Super Gians (LSG) in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19.

Ad

Opening the batting for Rajasthan Royals, Suryavanshi announced himself by hitting a first-ball six off Shardul Thakur's bowling. The left-handed batter hit three sixes and two fours, finishing with 34 runs off 20 deliveries at a strike rate of 170.

Varun spoke about Suryavanshi's batting while clicking pictures with a fan. He was heard saying in a video posted by Bollywood Street Snap on Instagram:

"Wohi woh Vaibhav na Suryavanshi, jo 14 saal ka hai? Maar raha hai [Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is 14 years old, right? He is hitting]."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Suryavanshi scripted history by becoming the youngest debutant in the league's history. However, his promising knock went in vain as Rajasthan Royals suffered a heartbreaking two-run defeat.

"Loved the temperament" - Shikhar Dhawan on Rajasthan Royals debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi's knock

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan praised Vaibhav Suryavanshi's batting exploits on debut against Lucknow Super Giants. He opined that the southpaw gave a glimpse of next-gen cricket.

Ad

Appreciating Suryavanshi's temperament in his first-ever IPL outing, Shikhar wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"14 years old Vaibhav Suryavanshi showing us what next-gen cricket looks like! Top knock with two incredible sixes under pressure. Loved the temperament."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Suryavanshi was signed by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.10 crore at IPL 2025 auction. He countered the bowlers with great aplomb on debut. His impactful knock ended after he was stumped by Rishabh Pant off Aiden Markram's bowling.

It is worth mentioning that the player was visibly emotional following his dismissal and was seen in tears while walking back to the dug out.

The Rajasthan-based side have won just two out of their first eight games and are placed eighth in the points table. They take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 12 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More