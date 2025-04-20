Bollywood star lauds Rajasthan Royals debutant while clicking picture with fan during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Popular Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan seemed mighty impressed by Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 14-year-old batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL debut. The youngter made his maiden appearance in the league during the team's clash with Lucknow Super Gians (LSG) in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19.
Opening the batting for Rajasthan Royals, Suryavanshi announced himself by hitting a first-ball six off Shardul Thakur's bowling. The left-handed batter hit three sixes and two fours, finishing with 34 runs off 20 deliveries at a strike rate of 170.
Varun spoke about Suryavanshi's batting while clicking pictures with a fan. He was heard saying in a video posted by Bollywood Street Snap on Instagram:
"Wohi woh Vaibhav na Suryavanshi, jo 14 saal ka hai? Maar raha hai [Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is 14 years old, right? He is hitting]."
Suryavanshi scripted history by becoming the youngest debutant in the league's history. However, his promising knock went in vain as Rajasthan Royals suffered a heartbreaking two-run defeat.
"Loved the temperament" - Shikhar Dhawan on Rajasthan Royals debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi's knock
Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan praised Vaibhav Suryavanshi's batting exploits on debut against Lucknow Super Giants. He opined that the southpaw gave a glimpse of next-gen cricket.
Appreciating Suryavanshi's temperament in his first-ever IPL outing, Shikhar wrote on the microblogging platform X:
"14 years old Vaibhav Suryavanshi showing us what next-gen cricket looks like! Top knock with two incredible sixes under pressure. Loved the temperament."
Suryavanshi was signed by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.10 crore at IPL 2025 auction. He countered the bowlers with great aplomb on debut. His impactful knock ended after he was stumped by Rishabh Pant off Aiden Markram's bowling.
It is worth mentioning that the player was visibly emotional following his dismissal and was seen in tears while walking back to the dug out.
The Rajasthan-based side have won just two out of their first eight games and are placed eighth in the points table. They take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 24.
