"Both are Orange Cap contenders" - Aakash Chopra on Lucknow Super Giants' batting strength heading into IPL 2023

Aakash Chopra has picked the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) top order as their biggest strength heading into IPL 2023. He highlighted that their openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are contenders for the Orange Cap.

LSG finished fourth in their maiden season of the Indian Premier League last year. They will begin their campaign in IPL 2023 with a home game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 1.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the Lucknow Super Giants' batting heading into the tournament. Regarding their top order, he said:

"This team's runaway strength is their top order because both are Orange Cap contenders - whether it is KL Rahul or Quinton de Kock. The form Quinton de Kock is in, he scores his own century in 10 to 12 overs."

The former Indian opener reckons KL Rahul might want to silence his critics by making his willow talk, elaborating:

"KL Rahul has a point to prove. In a way, he does not have a point to prove because he remains close to the Orange Cap every year. If scoring 600 runs was that easy, anyone would do it but he does that. But there are many naysayers, so the critics become slightly silent if he has a good season."

Rahul amassed 616 runs in 15 innings at an excellent average of 51.33 and a decent strike rate of 135.38 in IPL 2022. However, his slightly conservative approach at the top of the order, especially in the Eliminator against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), drew criticism from cricket experts and fans.

"Keep him at three as he has done well there" - Aakash Chopra on Deepak Hooda's position in the Lucknow Super Giants batting order

Deepak Hooda was one of LSG's star performers with the bat in IPL 2022.

While observing that Kyle Mayers could be Quinton de Kock's backup, Aakash Chopra wants the Lucknow Super Giants to bat Deepak Hooda at No. 3, stating:

"Then there is Kyle Mayers if they want to use him. He can bowl one or two overs with the new ball and can play the big shots while batting. He can step in if Quinton de Kock is unavailable. Then you have got Deepak Hooda. You can play him at No. 3 or No. 4 - keep him at three as he has done well there."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that all-rounders lend depth to the Lucknow Super Giants' batting, observing:

"After that, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran, and then Krunal Pandya. The multi-faceted players give depth to this team's batting lineup. You also see Ayush Badoni batting up or down the order at times. The top six to seven are still looking very, very good."

Chopra concluded by opining that the Lucknow Super Giants' overseas middle-order batters' form will define their season. He pointed out that the franchise shouldn't keep Marcus Stoinis for the last 15 balls. He also wants Nicholas Pooran to deliver to his potential.

