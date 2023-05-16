Create

"Bottling another great start" - Twitter divided over Rohit Sharma’s 37 off 25 balls vs LSG in IPL 2023

By James Kuanal
Modified May 16, 2023 23:23 IST
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma played at a strike rate of 148 against LSG on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma once again failed to convert a decent start in the ongoing IPL, this time against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 16. The Mumbai Indians captain, though, provided a decent start, scoring 37 runs off 25 balls at a strike rate of 148, including three sensational sixes and one four.

The senior batter also shared a 90-run opening stand to put MI in the driver's seat while chasing 178. Rohit was caught by Deepak Hooda off leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s bowling in the 10th over.

Rohit Sharma departs after handing MI a solid start 🔥📸: IPL/JioCinema #IPL2023 #LSGvsMI #crickettwitter https://t.co/CSwpt4CtLu

For the uninitiated, the 36-year-old recently scored 29 off 18 balls against the defending champions Gujarat Titans. He has also returned with figures of 44, 28, 20, and 21 against the Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Chennai Super Kings this season.

Rohit’s only half-century (65 off 45 deliveries) of this season came against the Delhi Capitals on April 11.

Fans on Twitter were divided on Rohit’s batting vs LSG. Some praised him for a decent start, while others questioned him for not being able to convert it into a big score.

One user tweeted:

"Bottling another great start."
Rohit Sharma in hotel room after bottling another great start. twitter.com/AMAZlNGNATURE/…

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

You can't expect statpadding, selfishness or 40 balls half century from Rohit Sharma. Great and solid base by the captain for the team but forgot personal milestones. https://t.co/mVzFZb6RCU
Why Rohit? Why you @ImRo45 throw your wicket after getting set 😔#LSGvsMI #IPL2023 #RohitSharma𓃵
Great Knock by Captain Rohit Sharma 👑 #RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/dQNCSRFlpx
Give him a tough pitch to bat on and see him batting effortlessly. Chennai 2021, Nagpur 2023, Delhi IPL game 2023 and Lucknow IPL game today. 🌟 #RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/CIDkl6NySJ
Again he got out on 30s.Missing the power hitting of Old Rohit Sharma. twitter.com/CaptainRo209/s…
Out of form Rohit Sharma v/s lifetime peak Virat kohli in Ekana Stadium https://t.co/nMnGu9aEiC
Well played Rohit nice start 👍❤️@ImRo45 #RohitSharma𓃵 #mipaltan #MIvLSG
#LSGvMI #LSGvsMI #LucknowSuperGiants Rohit sharma Back to Form ? 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#RohitSharma𓃵 #ViratKohli https://t.co/s5TgydVIap
Rohit sharma thinking he can chase down a total single-handedly without getting out twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… https://t.co/IwnisOVtPo
Rohit Sharma doesn't make ugly runs 💙 https://t.co/hN8U9U66na

Rohit Sharma has so far amassed 257 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 131.12 in the ongoing IPL 2023.

One brings two as Ravi Bishnoi dismisses Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma

Ravi Bishnoi led the Lucknow Super Giants’ fightback with back-to-back wickets against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. He first got rid of Rohit Sharma, and then Ishan Kishan (59 off 39 balls) played it straight into the hands of Naveen-ul-Haq during the 12th over to put LSG back into the contest.

5️⃣0️⃣ for @ishankishan51 but @bishnoi0056 gets him to pick his second wicket!#MI 104/2 after 11.2 overs Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-63 #TATAIPL | #LSGvMI https://t.co/Fh4Zw10HHL

At the time of writing, MI were 131/3 with Cameron Green and Nehal Wadhera at the crease.

Earlier in the day, LSG posted 177/3 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Marcus Stoinis’ unbeaten 89 off 47 balls. The right-handed batter smashed eight sixes and four boundaries during his power-packed show with the bat. He also shared a decent partnership with skipper Krunal Pandya, who chipped in with 49 off 42 balls before being retired hurt.

Meanwhile, Jason Behrendorff emerged as the pick of the bowlers for MI, returning with figures of 2/30. Piyush Chawla also bagged a solitary wicket.

