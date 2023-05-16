"Bottling another great start" - Twitter divided over Rohit Sharma’s 37 off 25 balls vs LSG in IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma once again failed to convert a decent start in the ongoing IPL, this time against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 16. The Mumbai Indians captain, though, provided a decent start, scoring 37 runs off 25 balls at a strike rate of 148, including three sensational sixes and one four.
The senior batter also shared a 90-run opening stand to put MI in the driver's seat while chasing 178. Rohit was caught by Deepak Hooda off leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s bowling in the 10th over.
For the uninitiated, the 36-year-old recently scored 29 off 18 balls against the defending champions Gujarat Titans. He has also returned with figures of 44, 28, 20, and 21 against the Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Chennai Super Kings this season.
Rohit’s only half-century (65 off 45 deliveries) of this season came against the Delhi Capitals on April 11.
Fans on Twitter were divided on Rohit’s batting vs LSG. Some praised him for a decent start, while others questioned him for not being able to convert it into a big score.
One user tweeted:
"Bottling another great start."
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
Rohit Sharma has so far amassed 257 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 131.12 in the ongoing IPL 2023.
One brings two as Ravi Bishnoi dismisses Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma
Ravi Bishnoi led the Lucknow Super Giants’ fightback with back-to-back wickets against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. He first got rid of Rohit Sharma, and then Ishan Kishan (59 off 39 balls) played it straight into the hands of Naveen-ul-Haq during the 12th over to put LSG back into the contest.
At the time of writing, MI were 131/3 with Cameron Green and Nehal Wadhera at the crease.
Earlier in the day, LSG posted 177/3 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Marcus Stoinis’ unbeaten 89 off 47 balls. The right-handed batter smashed eight sixes and four boundaries during his power-packed show with the bat. He also shared a decent partnership with skipper Krunal Pandya, who chipped in with 49 off 42 balls before being retired hurt.
Meanwhile, Jason Behrendorff emerged as the pick of the bowlers for MI, returning with figures of 2/30. Piyush Chawla also bagged a solitary wicket.
