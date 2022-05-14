IPL 2022: He's cool, calm, collected, and composed" - Brad Hogg sees shades of MS Dhoni in Hardik Pandya's captaincy

Former Australian wrist-spinner Brad Hogg highlighted how Hardik Pandya's captaincy traits in IPL 2022 have shades of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma's leadership abilities. Hogg started by saying how calm and collected the all-rounder appears on the field, which is similar to MS Dhoni.

Pandya has undoubtedly been the most successful skipper of IPL 2022 despite making his captaincy debut this year. The 28-year old has marshaled his troops expertly, helping the Gujarat Titans become the first side to reach the playoffs. The Titans are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with nine wins from 12 matches.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg observed that regardless of pressure, Pandya's body language looks composed. The 51-year old also lauded the all-rounder for backing the players and talking to them, elaborating:

"We look at the MS Dhoni components to his game style: Calmness, not getting overboard by the situation, and changing his body reactions to any situations when they're under pressure. He's still cool, calm, collected, and composed. He talks to his players to make sure they've got a clear mind of what they want to execute next under pressure."

He added:

"He's calming everything down. He knows the end result, he's not reacting quickly to certain situations. And when he makes changes, they are precise changes, and they have been game-changing moments. and that is MS Dhoni."

Pandya, who made his first international debut under MS Dhoni, has thrived with the bat as well in IPL 2022. The Baroda-born player has accumulated 344 runs in 11 matches at 38.22 and striking at 131.80. Nevertheless, he is yet to bowl regularly.

"He's not dictating the situation, he's allowing the bowlers to take control" - Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg. (Image Credits: Getty)

The West Australian claimed that Pandya is walking in Rohit Sharma's footsteps by giving his bowlers freedom. Hogg stated that the Titans' skipper has merely been guiding the players, labelling it 'brilliant leadership'.

"Rohit Sharma - he's allowing players to play with freedom. You can see it. He's allowing his bowlers, especially, and this is where you see it most in this part of his leadership to express themselves to back their game plans. The only time he goes and talks to them is if the player is just looking like he's on the back foot and not quite sure about himself."

The Aussie spinner also noted:

"He's just telling them what do you want to bowl, what's your gameplan, back it, go for it, or if there needs to be a little bit of a change, he allows the bowler to say, 'I might think of this and then he'll add his own opinion.' He's not dictating the situation, he's allowing the bowlers to take control. That is brilliant leadership."

Pandya started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians, joining them in 2015. His power-hitting skills, bowling, and electric fielding made him an indispensable part of the franchise before parting ways in 2022.

Edited by Diptanil Roy