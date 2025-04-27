Brilliant Josh Hazlewood knocks over Axar Patel for 15 in DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

A brilliant delivery from Royal Challengers Bengaluru's pace ace Josh Hazlewood managed to get the better of Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel with a pearler in IPL 2025. Both teams are squaring off at the Arun Jaitley International Stadium, New Delhi, on Sunday, April 27.
Delhi Capitals had a middling start to their innings, managing 52/2 at the end of their first six overs. However, the fall of Faf du Plessis (22 off 26) brought Axar Patel to the middle. The southpaw was a bit circumspect to start things off early on, before he scored a four and a six to ease himself a bit in the middle.
Facing Josh Hazlewood in the 14th over, Axar looked to take the attack to the bowler and aimed to launch a big hit into the stand. However, the length ball from Hazlewood hit the top of the middle stump and knocked the stump over, ending Axar's stay in the middle.
Take a look at the dismissal below:
Axar Patel was dismissed for 15 runs in 13 deliveries and became the fourth DC batter to be dismissed in the innings. His dismissal brought Tristan Stubbs to the middle.
Delhi Capitals finish on 162/8 after 20 overs at the end of their innings
Following Axar Patel's dismissal, KL Rahul (41 off 39) and Tristan Stubbs (34 off 18) put together runs on board. However, that wasn't enough as Delhi Capitals were restricted to their lowest total when batting the full 20 overs.
Earlier, Delhi Capitals were off to a fine start when Abishek Porel (28 off 11) took the attack to the RCB pacers in the powerplay. DC will be looking to defend this total and ensure they are able to move up in the points table.
