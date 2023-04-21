"Bringing Hasaranga to bowl the 3rd over was a masterstroke" - Irfan Pathan lauds Virat Kohli's captaincy in RCB's IPL 2023 win vs PBKS

Irfan Pathan has lauded Virat Kohli for his captaincy in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) IPL 2023 win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS)

With Faf du Plessis unable to field due to a rib injury, Kohli took over RCB's reins for their away clash against PBKS in Mohali on Thursday, April 20. The visiting team set a 175-run target for Sam Curran and Co. on the back of Kohli and Du Plessis' 137-run opening-wicket partnership and went on to win the match by 24 runs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about his thoughts on Virat Kohli's captaincy, to which he responded:

"He brought a different energy. Along with the energy, the decision-making - changing the bowling regularly. Bringing Hasaranga to bowl the third over was a masterstroke because he knew that Matthew Short is troubled by spin. So he brought spin and got a strong grip on the match."

The former Indian all-rounder pointed out that the stand-in RCB skipper brought back Mohammed Siraj from the other end to get rid of Liam Livingstone after Wanindu Hasaranga had dismissed Matthew Short, elaborating:

"When Siraj dismissed Livingstone, he was brought from the other end, and then the fielding (Siraj's run out of Harpreet Singh). It gets rubbed off when you bring in that much energy. From Virat Kohli's energy, it seemed as though he had done the run-out."

Siraj dismissed Atharva Taide in the first over of the Punjab Kings' innings. However, Hasaranga was asked to bowl the next over from that end and the move paid rich dividends, with the leg-spinner castling Short with his very first delivery.

"He showed the wicket-taking intent" - Harbhajan Singh praises Virat Kohli's captaincy

Virat Kohli used Mohammed Siraj as a wicket-taking weapon.

Harbhajan Singh lauded Kohli for using Siraj effectively, explaining:

"He used Siraj extremely well. It was attacking bowling. He showed the wicket-taking intent. He gave bowling to the bowlers who could have picked up wickets. Mohammed Siraj is the ace in his pack."

The former Indian spinner also praised the RCB seamer for delivering the goods as per his captain's expectations, saying:

"So he brought him when he knew that he shouldn't take the game deeper, that the match would be over if he picked up wickets there. He did that and you need to praise Siraj because he did the job that he was brought for."

Siraj registered figures of 4/21 in his four overs. He was deservedly chosen as the Player of the Match for his game-defining spell.

