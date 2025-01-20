Budding cricketer dies in Kolkata after being drugged and robbed: Reports

A budding cricketer was reportedly found dead at a hospital in Kolkata after he was allegedly drugged and murdered. Deb Ghosh, 17, came to the capital city of West Bengal on Saturday, January 18, to play a game of cricket at a club in the city from his native Hasnabad, about 70 kilometres away.

As per The Times of India, Ghosh was allegedly ambushed by a group of youths. His family, who found him at a hospital, claimed that they had drugged and robbed him of his cell phone and wallet. The youngster eventually passed away after being transferred to another hospital in the city.

Ghosh's family also alleged that cops in five police stations across the Kolkata and North 24 Parganas districts refused to file a missing diary. They demonstrated at the SSKM hospital, claiming that Ghosh's death at the same venue was due to medical and police negligence. The police, in response, have sent Ghosh's body for post-mortem and filed a case of unnatural death.

"No one told us exactly what happened" - Mother Meena Ghosh

Ghosh's parents alleged that they received a phone call from the Minakhan Rural Hospital at 7 am on Sunday, January 19, where their son was admitted. They said that although Deb was drowsy, he spoke to them for a while.

"He was drowsy and told us he was taken by some men after he got off a bus at Science City. He was made to swallow a spiked drink before they took his wallet and phone," his father Ujjwal was quoted as saying by the publication.

Doctors eventually asked the family to move Ghosh to the SSKM Hospital in Bhowanipore, Kolkata, where he was put on oxygen support and drips. However, the family claimed that no one told them what happened afterwards.

"Later, we learnt that he died. No one told us exactly what happened," said his mother Meena.

Ghosh's family members claimed that his grandmother was hurt during the demonstrations at the SSKM hospital, but the police have denied these allegations. A senior official, however, has mentioned looking into the claims of the police stations not filing a missing report.

