“Bumrah is the best bowler in the world” - When Sachin Tendulkar made accurate prediction after Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2019 final win [Watch]

By Shankar
Published Jun 23, 2025 16:42 IST
England v India - 1st Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah in action - Source: Getty

Indian bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah proved his worth for the side again on Sunday, June 23, by claiming a fifer in the first Test against England at Leeds. The 31-year-old took figures of 5/83 to ensure that India got a slender lead of six runs heading into the second innings.

The performance further affirmed Bumrah's status as the best fast bowler in the world. That tag was perhaps given to him for the first time by Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who labelled the tag on him after the Mumbai Indians won the IPL in 2019.

"Let me go on record and say that he (Bumrah) is the best bowler in the world at this stage. His best is yet to come," Tendulkar said.
The 2019 IPL title was Bumrah's fourth IPL title with the franchise, having joined them in 2013. Over the years, the pacer has become inarguably the most valued bowler in Indian cricket, with his ability to pick up wickets across countries in different conditions.

Jasprit Bumrah equals Kapil Dev for most five-wicket hauls by an Indian pacer away from home

Jasprit Bumrah's 5/83 in the first innings of the first Test against England carried additional significance. It was his 12th five-wicket haul away from home, equalling Kapil Dev's tally. The former got to the mark in his 34th Test match while the latter took those fifers in 66 matches for India.

On Saturday, June 21, Bumrah overtook Wasim Akram for the Asian pacer to take the most Test wickets in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. He achieved the feat by dismissing Ben Duckett for 62.

There is no certainty over how many Tests Bumrah will play in the ongoing series against England. Former India opening batter Sunil Gavaskar and out-of-favor Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara had urged Bumrah's partner Sanjana Ganesan to convince the pacer to play all five Tests in the series on Sunday, June 22.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
