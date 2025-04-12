"Calm, classy, and completely in control" - Fans react to Shubman Gill's 60-run knock in LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill notched up a fine half-century in his team's IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Saturday, April 12. Gill helped his team get off to an impressive start after GT were asked to bat first in the afternoon clash.

Ad

The right-handed batter crossed the 50-run mark in 31 balls. He struck six fours and a solitary six during his knock, finishing with 60 runs from 38 deliveries at a strike rate of 157.89.

Many fans lauded Gill's batting exploits in the knock. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"In today's modern day cricket, after Kohli, it is only fun to watch the Gill," wrote a fan.

"Gill is currently the best T20 batsman in the Indian team. He's very consistent, can anchor the innings and also slog effectively. A proper cricketer," commented another.

"CAPTAIN SHUBMAN GILL LEADING FROM THE FRONT! 2nd fifty for Shubman Gill in this season, a batter of pure class. It's a delight to watch him play," chimed in yet another.

Ad

Gill's knock ended in the 13th of the innings. He was dismissed by pacer Avesh Khan, getting caught by Aiden Markram at the long-on fence while trying to clear the ropes.

The 25-year-old has scored 208 runs across six innings at an average of 41.60 and a strike rate of 149.64. During his 60-run knock against LSG, he became the first batter to score over 2000 runs for GT in the competition.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan form the first 100-run opening partnership of IPL 2025

The opening combination of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan has been a big hit for GT. Both batters have performed consistently for their side, forming important partnerships at the top of the order.

Ad

The two batters stitched together the first-ever century opening partnership of the season, adding 120 runs in 73 balls for the first wickets against LSG. Sudharsan also hit an impressive half-century, scoring 56 runs from 37 balls.

It is worth mentioning that the Gujarat-based side are currently placed at the top of the points table. They have won four out of their first five matches and are on a four-match winning streak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 12 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More