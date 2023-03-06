"Can anyone guess who's playing?" - Rishabh Pant unwinds with a game of chess

Team India's Rishabh Pant was recently spotted unwinding with a chess game while on his road to recovery. The keeper-batter is currently undergoing rehabilitation for the injuries he sustained in a horrific car accident in December last year.

Pant shared an Instagram story on Monday, March 6, in which he can be seen playing a game of chess. However, the 25-year-old did not reveal who he was playing with and instead asked fans to guess his opponent's name.

Quizzing his followers, Pant wrote:

"Can anyone guess who's playing????"

Screenshot of Rishabh Pant's Instagram story.

Notably, Pant suffered multiple injuries after being involved in a major car accident last year. The star cricketer's car caught fire after colliding with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

It remains to be seen when the 25-year-old will be able to regain full fitness, given that he tore three ligaments in his knee. He underwent surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani for the same in January.

Rishabh Pant ruled out of the IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant is set to miss the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) due to injuries. The franchise is yet to announce the skipper for the edition.

Veteran Australian opener David Warner appears to be the frontrunner for the leadership position. The southpaw has significant experience being at the helm of an IPL team, having led the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for several years. Under his captaincy, SRH won their maiden IPL title in 2016.

The Capitals had an ordinary season last year, failing to make the cut for the all-important playoffs. With seven wins and as many losses from 14 games, Rishabh Pant and Co. finished fifth in the points table.

Delhi roped in some exciting new faces at the IPL 2023 auction. Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Mukesh Kumar, and Rilee Rossouw were the five players signed by the franchise at the event.

Delhi Capitals are set to open their IPL 2023 campaign with a clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 1 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

