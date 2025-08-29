"Can play 2,3 leagues consecutively"- Indian legend makes big statement about his future after IPL retirement

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that he can play two or three leagues consecutively in a year. The 38-year-old said that he is open to taking up coaching roles if he is approached by any team. Ashwin is eligible to play in the global T20 leagues after announcing his Indian Premier League (IPL) retirement on Wednesday, August 27.

The two-time IPL winner revealed that there had been discussions around him taking up the role of a player-cum-coach during his time at Rajasthan Royals. He added that he had learned a lot from essaying a similar role in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Ashwin said on "Ash ki Baat":

“I feel I can play two or three leagues consecutively in a year. If franchises are open to offering me a coaching role, I am available to take up those roles as well. Like I told you, I am looking for work with work experience. You have to earn your stripes.”

"It is very tough to get a mindset like that in India. When I was playing for the Rajasthan Royals, this topic was broached. We discussed whether I could become a coach and continue being a player for the franchise. But the idea did not go anywhere. In India, exploring that option in the IPL is very difficult."

"But maybe in some other league, there might be coaches that I can learn from. I can contribute. I want to contribute. I have played the role of captain-cum-coach in the TNPL in the last two years. We did not have a coach, and I learned a lot from that stint. The players are not at the IPL level, so you get the chance to do more work".

The all-rounder had said on his English YouTube channel that he had registered for one of the overseas leagues, days after he called it quits from the IPL.

Indian legend Ravichandran Ashwin offers an insight into the type of coach he would be if given a chance

Ravichandran Ashwin has said that if he became the coach of any side, one of his philosophies would be to treat every player in the squad equally. He emphasised that coaching was a continuous learning process and one could not have any likes or dislikes. The Indian all-rounder said:

“I always believe that in order to acquire anything, you need to work hard in a structured manner. Coaching is not like working on one aspect and you succeeding. You have to try, you have to fail, but most importantly, you cannot have likes and dislikes in coaching."

"Tomorrow, let’s say I coach in the Italy Premier League, I will enjoy coaching there because I will still be working in cricket. There might be differences in opinion among various stakeholders, but my role as a coach is to treat all players equally. Treat them like my kids. I have a lot of belief in that," Ashwin added.

Ashwin enjoyed a successful stint in the IPL. He played 221 matches and took 187 wickets at an economy rate of 7.20. He won two titles with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2010 and 2011.

