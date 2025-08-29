"I've already registered for one of the leagues" - R Ashwin makes massive revelation on future after announcing IPL retirement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ravichandran Ashwin confirmed that he has already registered for one of the overseas leagues days after announcing his IPL retirement (August 24). The off-spinner announced his IPL retirement through his social media handle, while stating his wish to explore other leagues around the globe.Ashwin played the IPL from the 2009 season until the recent 2025 edition. The 38-year-old played for CSK from 2009 to 2015 before returning to the franchise this year.Talking about his future as a cricketer on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said (5:34):&quot;Of course I won't be playing anywhere and everywhere for 10 months. Whatever each team's requirements are and the ones I satisfy, I'll play in those leagues. I've already registered for one of the leagues and so let us see how that pans out.&quot;He added: &quot;Playing around the world outside India is fun as nobody knows who you are. You can enjoy it thoroughly. Bowling without any pressure will almost make the ball land perfectly on the spot and even if it doesn't, it's fine as I will finally enjoy playing with joy. I want to play on the global stage the way I played street cricket. This was always on my mind and I finally want to do it moving forward.&quot;Ashwin is one of the most successful cricketers in IPL history, finishing as the league's fifth-highest wicket-taker and fourth among spinners with 187 scalps in 221 games.&quot;I want to live my life on my terms for my happiness&quot; - R AshwinRavichandran Ashwin said he wants to bring the curtains down on his playing career by pursuing opportunities that provide him with the utmost joy. The 38-year-old is among the most accomplished cricketers across formats.The Tamil Nadu spinner finished with an incredible 765 international wickets and was part of India's 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy-winning sides.&quot;My thing is I want to live my life on my terms for my happiness. As long as I don't hurt anyone and maybe help a few, it gives as much happiness as the achievements on the cricketing field. Playing cricket and touching lives, while balancing the family's needs, is the ultimate challenge of life at this stage. Hence, within these parameters, I am trying to see what time I get to expand my joy,&quot; said Ashwin (via the aforementioned source).Ashwin is also a two-time IPL champion, winning both titles with CSK in 2010 and 2011. He also helped the franchise win the now-defunct Champions League twice in 2010 and 2014.