“Can’t fill his shoes but I am trying to learn slog-overs bowling skills from him” - Tushar Deshpande on Dwayne Bravo

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Tushar Deshpande admitted that death bowling is not an easy skill. He added that he is trying to learn from one of the best in bowling coach Dwayne Bravo.

Even as Chennai beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, April 3, Deshpande struggled with the ball. He conceded 45 runs in his four overs while picking up the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni towards the end of the match.

In a post-match press conference following Chennai’s win, Deshpande shared his views on death bowling and learning from Bravo. He said:

“Bowling in the death is not an easy skill. I am still learning, we have a great death bowler as our bowling coach DJ Bravo and I am just trying to pick his brains. My role is quite similar to what Bravo has done over the years for CSK. I can’t fill his shoes but I am trying to learn slog-overs bowling skills from him.”

The 27-year-old cricketer from Mumbai asserted that he is trying to learn and grow as a bowler every day. Deshpande added:

“I think getting a chance or not is not in my hand. But what is in my hand is to put an effort and keep on improving myself day by day so I was focusing on that, and I feel personally when I keep on growing as a bowler, the opportunities will keep coming towards me, and I just need to grab it with a cool mind.”

The CSK pacer created history when he became the first ‘Impact Player’ in the IPL in the opening match of the tournament against Gujarat Titans.

“I was just focused on making a good comeback” - Tushar Deshpande on no-ball woes

During the match against LSG on Monday, Deshpande bowled three no-balls and four wides. Admitting that bowling a no-ball is a crime, the pacer added that he was focused on making a good comeback. He stated:

“I am a firm believer of the present; what’s gone is gone. Bowling no ball is a crime in T20 cricket but if I keep cribbing about it I might have given away ten extra runs and the results might have gone either way. So I was just focused on making a good comeback. I kept telling myself that you can win the game for the team.”

Speaking after CSK’s win, skipper MS Dhoni had cheekily warned that if bowlers bowl wides and no balls in further games, they might have to play under a new captain.

