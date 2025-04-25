"Can't hit, can't bowl" - Fans troll Sam Curran for another single-digit score in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran failed to deliver with the bat again in their IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 25. Promoted to No. 3, the left-hander departed for just nine runs off 10 balls, handing an easy catch to Aniket Verma at deep mid-wicket off Harshal Patel.

This was Curran's third consecutive failure with the bat in as many outings this season, including 4 and 8 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the same venue. He has been equally dismal with the ball, returning wicketless against the above two sides. The Super Kings had bought him for INR 2.4 crore at the mega auction last year.

Fans on X trolled Sam Curran for bottling another opportunity with the bat amidst CSK's transition phase. One user wrote:

"Can't hit, can't bowl. What is he doing in cricket? SAM CURRAN."

Another user commented:

"Sam Curran is washed,finished,garbage, disposable,annoying......"

A third user added:

"Sam Curran ka time khtm ho chuka hai. England ki team mai Bhi iski jagh nhi banti hai. (Sam Curran's time is over. There is no place for him in England team as well]."

Here are a few more reactions:

SRH dominate CSK after opting to bowl in the IPL 2025 game

SRH captain Pat Cummins opted to bowl against CSK after winning the toss in their IPL 2025 match. Mohammad Shami justified the decision by removing Shaik Rasheed for a golden duck before Harshal Patel got rid of Sam Curran. Skipper Cummins then ended Ayush Mhatre's cameo after the latter scored 30 off 19 deliveries, comprising six boundaries.

At the time of writing, CSK were 60/3 after 7.5 overs, with Dewald Brevis and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.

The two teams are at the bottom of the IPL points table after managing just two wins in eight matches each. The SunRisers are coming on the back of a back-to-back defeats against Mumbai Indians (MI) in away and home fixtures by four and seven wickets, respectively. Like SRH, CSK also lost to MI by nine wickets in their away game. The two sides must win the game to stay alive in the race to the playoffs.

Follow the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

