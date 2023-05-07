Shubman Gill continued his impressive form by playing yet another magnificent knock on Sunday afternoon as he helped Gujarat Titans (GT) reach a daunting total of 227/2 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The game between GT and LSG as played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After being asked to bat first, Wriddhiman Saha (81) hit a flurry of boundaries to give GT a brisk start. Saha looked in imperious touch as he smashed LSG bowlers all over the park in the powerplay to set the tone for the innings. Gill did not get much strike in the beginning as he kept turning it over to his partner, who was going all guns blazing at the other end.

Shubman Gill steadily upped the ante while Saha and later Hardik Pandya attacked relentlessly. Gill played some exquisite shots en route to 94*, studded with seven sixes and two fours. He never allowed any LSG bowler to settle into a rhythm in the middle overs and kept going at them in regular intervals.

Unfortunately, he was left stranded six runs short of a well-deserved half-century in the end. Fans hailed Gill for his wonderful knock through their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the best ones:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shubman Gill scored 94* runs from 51 balls, helped Gujarat Titans to post their highest total in IPL.



227 for 2 from 20 overs - What an incredible batting effort. Shubman Gill scored 94* runs from 51 balls, helped Gujarat Titans to post their highest total in IPL. 227 for 2 from 20 overs - What an incredible batting effort. https://t.co/x6WQKgAMpm

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh TAKE A BOW, SHUBMAN GILL.



What an amazing from Shubman Gill. He smashed 94* runs from 51 balls against LSG. Remarkable innings, Shubman Gill. TAKE A BOW, SHUBMAN GILL.What an amazing from Shubman Gill. He smashed 94* runs from 51 balls against LSG. Remarkable innings, Shubman Gill. https://t.co/lKHrXWCRVP

aqqu who @aq30__ Wriddhiman Saha & Shubman Gill showed no mercy on LSG bowlers today. Top class batting! 🫡 #GTvsLSG Wriddhiman Saha & Shubman Gill showed no mercy on LSG bowlers today. Top class batting! 🫡 #GTvsLSG https://t.co/NV6KpHTnOo

Manoj Dimri @manoj_dimri



#LSGvGT #CricketTwitter Shubman Gill's love affair with Ahmedabad continues to grow with Wriddhiman Saha stealing the show. Shubman Gill's love affair with Ahmedabad continues to grow with Wriddhiman Saha stealing the show. #LSGvGT #CricketTwitter

Hitesh pr Nayak @Hiteshpr_Nayak Shubman Gill complete overshadow his under -19 team mate Prithvi Shaw . Shubman Gill complete overshadow his under -19 team mate Prithvi Shaw .

𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 @bholination s



What an innings The next big thing in Cricket after King Virat Kohli is only and only Shubman Gill.What an innings The next big thing in Cricket after King Virat Kohli is only and only Shubman Gill. 🐐sWhat an innings🔥 https://t.co/rqzPKfgoDz

Akif @KM_Akif Hitting Bishnoi like this isn’t as easy as Shubman Gill made it look like. Life feels easy when he bats in full flow.

Hitting Bishnoi like this isn’t as easy as Shubman Gill made it look like. Life feels easy when he bats in full flow.https://t.co/rsaxWZ3rvE

Pratham. @76thHundredWhxn If they call you a generational talent be Shubman Gill, not Harry Brook. If they call you a generational talent be Shubman Gill, not Harry Brook.

Sparsh Telang @_cricketsparsh The joke was always on you if you believed that Shubman Gill will not be able to crack T20 cricket. The joke was always on you if you believed that Shubman Gill will not be able to crack T20 cricket.

"The pitch was a good one but a few balls were stopping": Shubman Gill

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Shubman Gill revealed that it was very hot in the middle. He credited his opening partner Saha for scoring the bulk of runs initially with his attacking intent. The youngster also opened up that the pitch was good for batting overall, barring a couple of occasions when it felt two-paced at the back end.

"First of all, thank you! It was pretty hot today but the start that we got off today, thanks to Wriddhi bhai, we had to capitalise on it. The pitch was a good one but a few balls were stopping. it is all about practicing and knowing your game and adapting and developing according to your game.

"Yeah it (century) was in my mind in the last over but the last single that I took off the bouncer, I missed out on that. Till the final, I have got 5/6 games under my belt and hope I can get my century in those games."

