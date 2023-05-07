Shubman Gill continued his impressive form by playing yet another magnificent knock on Sunday afternoon as he helped Gujarat Titans (GT) reach a daunting total of 227/2 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The game between GT and LSG as played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
After being asked to bat first, Wriddhiman Saha (81) hit a flurry of boundaries to give GT a brisk start. Saha looked in imperious touch as he smashed LSG bowlers all over the park in the powerplay to set the tone for the innings. Gill did not get much strike in the beginning as he kept turning it over to his partner, who was going all guns blazing at the other end.
Shubman Gill steadily upped the ante while Saha and later Hardik Pandya attacked relentlessly. Gill played some exquisite shots en route to 94*, studded with seven sixes and two fours. He never allowed any LSG bowler to settle into a rhythm in the middle overs and kept going at them in regular intervals.
Unfortunately, he was left stranded six runs short of a well-deserved half-century in the end. Fans hailed Gill for his wonderful knock through their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the best ones:
"The pitch was a good one but a few balls were stopping": Shubman Gill
Speaking at the mid-innings break, Shubman Gill revealed that it was very hot in the middle. He credited his opening partner Saha for scoring the bulk of runs initially with his attacking intent. The youngster also opened up that the pitch was good for batting overall, barring a couple of occasions when it felt two-paced at the back end.
"First of all, thank you! It was pretty hot today but the start that we got off today, thanks to Wriddhi bhai, we had to capitalise on it. The pitch was a good one but a few balls were stopping. it is all about practicing and knowing your game and adapting and developing according to your game.
"Yeah it (century) was in my mind in the last over but the last single that I took off the bouncer, I missed out on that. Till the final, I have got 5/6 games under my belt and hope I can get my century in those games."
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.