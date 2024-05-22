"Champion spell from a champion bowler" - Fans react to Trent Boult's heroics with new ball in RR vs RCB, Eliminator of IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Trent Boult got his team off to a brilliant start in their IPL 2024 Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Wednesday, May 22. RR won the toss and elected to bowl first at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Boult bowled a tidy spell upfront, with the experienced bowler gave away just five runs from his first two overs. Rajasthan drew first blood as the left-arm pacer got rid of Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis in the fifth over.

Du Plessis attempted to play a lofted shot on the leg side off a short-of-a-length ball. However, he failed to get the desired connection and had to walk back after Rovman Powell completed a stunning diving catch.

Boult bowled three overs in the powerplay, in which he conceded just six runs while taking the crucial wicket of du Plessis. Several fans took to social media, lauding the Kiwi seamer for his impactful spell.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Many RR supporters praise Boult for delivering in the high-pressure match. Rajasthan's pace spearhead did not allow the RCB openers to attack, bowling tight lines and lengths.

"CHAMPION SPELL FROM A CHAMPION BOWLER," commented a fan.

"Is boult bowling on different pitch??" wrote another.

"Boult reminded me of Zaheer Khan's 2011 spell of final," chimed in yet another.

While Trent Boult did a commendable job with the new ball, he didn't receive enough support from the likes of Avesh Khan and Sandeep Sharma as RCB finished at 50/1 after six overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Virat Kohli after Trent Boult's masterclass

After Trent Boult's heroics with the new ball, it was crucial for Rajasthan to send the in-form Virat Kohli back. It was leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who did the trick for his team.

Kohli, the Orange Cap holder of IPL 2024, perished while playing the slog sweep against Chahal in the eighth over. He didn't get the connection and placement right, hitting the ball straight into the hands of Donovan Ferreira at deep mid-wicket.

It is worth mentioning that the winner of the knockout fixture between RR and RCB will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24.

