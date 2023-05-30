Create

"Chennai Super Kings know how to win from impossible situations" - Fans erupt as CSK beat GT in a last-ball thriller to lift fifth IPL trophy

By James Kuanal
Modified May 30, 2023 02:26 IST
MS Dhoni-led CSK lifted their fifth IPL trophy after Ravindra Jadeja's heroics.

A clinical batting performance helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the IPL 2023 final. It was a last-ball thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, May 30, where Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and four, respectively, off the last two balls to clinch the title for his team.

With the win, the Super Kings lifted their fifth IPL trophy, equalling Mumbai Indians (MI) for the most number of titles won in the history of the tournament. This came after MS Dhoni’s side chased down 171 in 15 overs, a revised target based on the DLS method.

Chasing 171, Conway top-scored with 47 runs off 25 balls, while Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 32 off 21 deliveries. Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ambati Rayudu also chipped in with 27(13), 26(16), and 19(8) respectively.

However, CSK required Ravindra Jadeja’s heroics as he smashed a six and four when they needed 10 runs off the last two balls. The left-hander stayed unbeaten on 15 off six balls to take his team home.

For GT, Mohit Sharma emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/36, while Noor Ahmed bagged two wickets.

This moment is ♾️🫶💛#IPL2023Final #CSKvGT #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛https://t.co/6BCgehszxy

Earlier, GT posted 214/4 after being asked to bat first. Sai Sudharsan starred with the bat, scoring 96 off 47 balls, including six maximums and eight boundaries. Wriddhiman Saha also shone with 54 off 39 balls, including one six and five boundaries.

Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya chipped in with scores of 39(20) and 21(12), respectively.

For Chennai, Matheesha Pathirana bagged a couple of wickets, while Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one wicket each.

CHAMPION5️⃣ 🥳 Start the whistles! #IPL2023Final #CSKvGT #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁

Fans on Twitter expressed their delight as CSK beat table-toppers GT to win the IPL 2023 final. Even former India captain Virender Sehwag couldn't restrain himself from reacting. He tweeted:

"Woooww! What a win. Jaddu you beauty. Great contribution from Rayudu, Rahane, Dube. Mohit was brilliant but @ChennaiIPL knows how to win from impossible situations. Whistle Podu all the way."
Woooww !What a win . Jaddu you beauty. Great contribution from Rayudu, Rahane , Dube. Mohit was brilliant but @ChennaiIPL knows how to win from impossible situations. Whistle Podu all the way. #GTvCSK https://t.co/2e91FUpZMV

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

Ravindraaaa Jadejaaaaa🫡@imjadeja
Mrs Jadeja in tears.What a win, What a player, Take a bow, Jadeja. https://t.co/N2lFFI7510
Sir jadeja
MS Dhoni as a captain in IPL:Won IPL 2010.Won IPL 2011.Won IPL 2018.Won IPL 2021.Won IPL 2023.The GOAT Captain. https://t.co/6gvuj1YV9B
RAVINDRA JADEJA THE SUPERHERO OF CSK:6,4 when 10 needed to seal the 5th title for CSK. Take a bow, Sir Jadeja! https://t.co/XBQVgXdh0T
Sir Ravinder Jadeja - Thala this is for you 😘
#SirJadeja finishes off!! #IPL2023Finals
ROCKSTAR JADDU! 🎸#CSKvGT #Jadeja #IPL2023Final https://t.co/eVErMJ6GTj
WHAT. A. MATCH! 𝘞𝘩𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘭𝘦 𝘗𝘰𝘥𝘶 for that 5⃣th #TATAIPL Trophy. Congratulations, @ChennaiIPL! 🙌
2023 - The year of Yellove. 💛Congratulations, @ChennaiIPL! Congratulations, MSD. 🏆 https://t.co/q2vawFcHR7
“You’re a Rockstar, Ravi Jadeja!” #neverforget https://t.co/T4hhujyzxX
Naseeb Ka dhani @msdhoni well done Csk 👏. Jadeja you beauty. Rayudu that’s the way to retire what a player u have been 👏 twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Wowzaaaa Jadeja!

CSK give a fitting farewell to Ambati Rayudu

With the victory, the Super Kings gave a fitting farewell to Ambati Rayudu, who has officially retired after the IPL 2023 final. The right-hander also came up with a special contribution with the bat, scoring 19 off eight balls when CSK needed them the most.

One last blitz to bow out! 💥 #ThankYouATR @RayuduAmbati https://t.co/pMszyejmFE

Rayudu finishes his career with six IPL titles, only the second player to reach the feat after Rohit Sharma (MI and now-defunct Deccan Chargers). The 37-year-old won three IPL titles each with Mumbai (2013, 2015, 2017) and Chennai (2018, 2021, and 2023).

