"Chennai Super Kings know how to win from impossible situations" - Fans erupt as CSK beat GT in a last-ball thriller to lift fifth IPL trophy

A clinical batting performance helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the IPL 2023 final. It was a last-ball thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, May 30, where Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and four, respectively, off the last two balls to clinch the title for his team.

With the win, the Super Kings lifted their fifth IPL trophy, equalling Mumbai Indians (MI) for the most number of titles won in the history of the tournament. This came after MS Dhoni’s side chased down 171 in 15 overs, a revised target based on the DLS method.

Chasing 171, Conway top-scored with 47 runs off 25 balls, while Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 32 off 21 deliveries. Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ambati Rayudu also chipped in with 27(13), 26(16), and 19(8) respectively.

However, CSK required Ravindra Jadeja’s heroics as he smashed a six and four when they needed 10 runs off the last two balls. The left-hander stayed unbeaten on 15 off six balls to take his team home.

For GT, Mohit Sharma emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/36, while Noor Ahmed bagged two wickets.

Earlier, GT posted 214/4 after being asked to bat first. Sai Sudharsan starred with the bat, scoring 96 off 47 balls, including six maximums and eight boundaries. Wriddhiman Saha also shone with 54 off 39 balls, including one six and five boundaries.

Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya chipped in with scores of 39(20) and 21(12), respectively.

For Chennai, Matheesha Pathirana bagged a couple of wickets, while Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one wicket each.

Fans on Twitter expressed their delight as CSK beat table-toppers GT to win the IPL 2023 final. Even former India captain Virender Sehwag couldn't restrain himself from reacting. He tweeted:

"Woooww! What a win. Jaddu you beauty. Great contribution from Rayudu, Rahane, Dube. Mohit was brilliant but @ChennaiIPL knows how to win from impossible situations. Whistle Podu all the way."

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Mrs Jadeja in tears.



Johns. @CricCrazyJohns MS Dhoni as a captain in IPL:



Won IPL 2010.

Won IPL 2011.

Won IPL 2018.

Won IPL 2021.

Won IPL 2023.



Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra RAVINDRA JADEJA THE SUPERHERO OF CSK:



Arjun Rathore @Arjunkaaccount Sir Ravinder Jadeja - Thala this is for you Sir Ravinder Jadeja - Thala this is for you 😘

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan . Jadeja you beauty. Rayudu that’s the way to retire what a player u have been twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Naseeb Ka dhani @msdhoni well done Csk. Jadeja you beauty. Rayudu that’s the way to retire what a player u have been Naseeb Ka dhani @msdhoni well done Csk 👏. Jadeja you beauty. Rayudu that’s the way to retire what a player u have been 👏 twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

CSK give a fitting farewell to Ambati Rayudu

With the victory, the Super Kings gave a fitting farewell to Ambati Rayudu, who has officially retired after the IPL 2023 final. The right-hander also came up with a special contribution with the bat, scoring 19 off eight balls when CSK needed them the most.

Rayudu finishes his career with six IPL titles, only the second player to reach the feat after Rohit Sharma (MI and now-defunct Deccan Chargers). The 37-year-old won three IPL titles each with Mumbai (2013, 2015, 2017) and Chennai (2018, 2021, and 2023).

Click here to check out the IPL 2023 final full scorecard.

