Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of CSK and DC's last match in IPL 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 17th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the clash on Saturday, April 5.

The two teams have locked horns 30 times in the T20 league, with the Super Kings leading the Delhi-based franchise 19-11 in head-to-head contests. However, DC beat Chennai by 20 runs in their last meeting, match 13 of IPL 2024.

Batting first, the Capitals posted 191/5 in 20 overs. David Warner top-scored for DC with 52 runs off 35 balls, including three sixes and five boundaries. Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw chipped in with 51 (32) and 43 (27), respectively. Mitchell Marsh also chipped in with 18 off 12 deliveries.

Matheesha Pathirana starred with the ball for CSK, returning with figures of 3/31. Mustafizur Rahman and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with one wicket apiece.

DC vs CSK IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, the Super Kings lost openers Rachin Ravindra and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad cheaply. Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, and Shivam Dube chipped in with 45 (30), 34 (26), and 18 (17), respectively, in the middle overs. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja stayed unbeaten on 37 (16) and 21 (17), respectively, but failed to take the team over the line with the asking rate soaring towards the back end.

Mukesh Kumar delivered with the ball for DC, returning with figures of 3/21. Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje also bagged two and one wicket, respectively.

DC vs CSK IPL 2024 scorecard.

DC's scorecard from their last IPL match

DC beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in their last IPL outing in Vizag on March 30. With the win, they completed back-to-back victories against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and SRH in their first two games of the IPL 2025 season.

Batting first, the SunRisers were bundled out for 18.4 overs. Aniket Verma produced a fighting knock, scoring 74 runs off 41 balls, including six maximums and five boundaries. Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head also chipped in with 32 (19) and 22 (12), respectively.

Mitchell Starc starred with the ball for DC, returning with a fifer. Kuldeep Yadav also bagged three wickets for just 22 runs in his four overs. Mohit Sharma also bagged one wicket.

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, a collective batting display from the top order helped the Capitals beat SRH with four overs to spare. Openers Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk chipped in with 50 (27) and 38 (32), respectively. KL Rahul also added 15 off five balls on his DC debut after missing the first game for the birth of his child. Meanwhile, Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs scored unbeaten knocks of 34 (18) and 21 (14), respectively.

DC vs SRH IPL 2025 scorecard.

CSK's scorecard from their last IPL game

CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six runs in their last IPL outing in Guwahati on March 30.

Asked to bat first, the Royals posted 182/9 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal perished cheaply, departing for just four off three balls. Sanju Samson soon followed him in the pavilion with 20 off 16 deliveries. Nitish Rana produced a fighting display with the bat, scoring 81 runs off 36 balls at a strike rate of 225, comprising two sixes and as many boundaries. Stand-in-captain Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer also chipped in with 37 (28) and 19 (15), respectively.

Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, and Matheesha Pathirana picked up two apiece for the Super Kings. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja also bagged one wicket each.

CSK vs RR IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, CSK managed 176/6. Opener Rachin Ravindra departed for a four-ball duck. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front, smashing 63 off 44 balls, an innings laced with one six and seven boundaries. Rahul Tripathi and Shivam Dube chipped in with 23 (19) and 18 (10), respectively. Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, and Jamie Overton chipped in with 32* (22), 16 (11), and 11* (4), respectively.

CSK vs RR IPL 2025 scorecard.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the leading wicket-taker for the Royals, finishing with excellent figures of 4/35, while Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma bagged one wicket apiece.

