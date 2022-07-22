Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Choudhary to take part in Queensland's 'KFC T20 Max' series

Talented Indian left-arm pacers Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Choudhary will be competing in Queensland Cricket's brand new T20 series, the KFC T20 Max. Sakariya has signed for the Sunshine Coast, while Choudhary will be playing for Wynnum-Manly.

The Queensland Bulls will be having their pre-season training camp at the National Cricket Center. As part of the exchange program from the MRF Pace Academy, Sakaria and Choudhary will train with the team.

The two left-armers have been a part of the MRF Pace Academy for a while now and have certainly made their mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sakariya has picked up 17 wickets from 17 games in the league and has shown that he has a number of variations up his sleeve.

He has also played an ODI and two T20Is for India.

Choudhary, meanwhile, was a vital part of the Chennai Super Kings, who were without star pacer Deepak Chahar for the IPL 2022 season. He ensured that he made his opportunities count, picking up 13 wickets from 16 games.

Queensland Cricket released a statement to the media about how excited they are to unleash this new league. They also outlined their idea to incorporate different players from KFC Big Bash League as well as from other backgrounds. The statement read:

"The influx of players into the KFC T20 Max also features more than a dozen current or recent KFC Big Bash League contracted players as well as regional and country representatives and other interstate recruits."

The cricket board also explained their reasons for increasing the quota of interstate or international players for each club from three to four:

"Due to the popularity of the concept and a surge in the number of players expressing interest, Queensland Cricket today updated the competition rules to allow each Premier club to sign an additional interstate or international recruit, moving from three players per club to four."

This series will only help the likes of Sakariya and Choudhary improve their abilities with the ball. They will have to adapt to different conditions and adjust their line and length according to the pace and bounce on the pitch.

