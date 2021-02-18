Cheteshwar Pujara IPL and T20 records

Cheteshwar Pujara will return to the IPL in 2021 after a seven-year break. The Chennai Super Kings signed the right-handed batsman for ₹50 lakh at the IPL Auction 2021. Many fans consider Pujara a Test specialist, but the Indian batsman has a T20 hundred to his name.

Cheteshwar Pujara has represented three teams in the IPL. He began his career at the Kolkata Knight Riders before playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kings XI Punjab.

In the 2010 IPL season, Pujara scored 122 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 106.09. But the Kolkata-based franchise did not retain him for the subsequent season. The Royal Challengers Bangalore secured his services at the next auction.

Pujara spent three seasons at RCB, aggregating a mere 51 runs in 13 matches. Although the Royal Challengers Bangalore team management gave him multiple opportunities, Pujara could not cement his place in the playing XI. Eventually, RCB let him go before the 2014 season.

The Kings XI Punjab opted for Cheteshwar Pujara's services next. The 33-year-old had a decent season with KXIP, where he scored 125 runs in six innings. However, his low strike rate of 100.81 led to his release from the team.

With Cheteshwar Pujara set to play for the Chennai Super Kings this year, here's a look at his T20 and IPL numbers.

Cheteshwar Pujara's highest score in T20 cricket is 100*

Although Cheteshwar Pujara could not achieve much success in the IPL, he has good numbers in the game's shortest format. Pujara has batted in 56 T20 innings, scoring 1,356 runs at a strike rate of 109.35. He has one century and seven fifties to his name.

In IPL, Pujara has aggregated 390 runs in 22 innings. His batting average is 20.53, while his highest score is 51.