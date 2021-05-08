Chris Gayle brutally trolls Kevin Pietersen after he posts a shirtless picture from the Maldives

Chris Gayle left fans in splits with his hilarious reply to a picture Kevin Pietersen posted on Twitter. The Englishman uploaded a photo from the Maldives and Chris Gayle was quick to troll Pietersen about his physique.

The hilarious exchange between Chris Gayle and Kevin Pietersen took place on Twitter as fans enjoyed the comical banter between two legends of the game.

Believe me ppl...he’s sucking in the tummy 😂🤣🤣🤣 - it’s actually worst in person 🤣😂😂😂🤣 you’re the Red list, @KP24 ❌ he’s younger than me too!! https://t.co/5faLH5FSFG — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) May 8, 2021

It all started on Saturday when Kevin Pietersen posted a shirtless picture of himself from the Maldives. After returning from the gym, the 40-year-old could be seen giving a thumbs up to the camera as he enjoyed his time out in the sun. Many fans were left in awe of the Englishman and applauded the retired cricketer's sculpted physique.

However, the Universe Boss Chris Gayle was having none of it, as he had an amusing reaction to Kevin Pietersen’s picture. Replying to the tweet, Chris Gayle cheekily claimed that Pietersen was sucking in his stomach to enhance his physique.

Gayle also declared that Kevin Pietersen’s abs look much worse in person. Kevin Pietersen captioned his picture “The Red List” in an apparent reference to England deeming the Maldives a red list country. This means anyone returning to the country from the region will need to quarantine in a hotel on returning to English soil.

Kevin Pietersen called for IPL 2021 to be held in the UK

Kevin Pietersen is in the Maldives with England captain Eoin Morgan and several others. The former cricketer was part of the broadcasting team for IPL 2021 and departed India after the tournament was indefinitely postponed on Tuesday.

The Englishman recently suggested that IPL 2021 should be completed in the UK, claiming September would be the perfect time to stage the remainder of the competition.

Apart from mentioning the grounds that could host IPL 2021, Kevin Pietersen also stated that crowds could make a return to stadiums for the rest of the competition if is held in the UK.