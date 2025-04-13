"Clean, fearless hitting" - Fans in awe of Phil Salt's cracking 65 off 33 balls in RR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt delivered with the bat in their IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13. The right-handed batter smashed a quickfire 65 runs off 33 balls at a strike rate of 196.97, including six maximums and five boundaries. He added a 92-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the opening wicket.
This was the second half-century for Salt in IPL 2025. The Bengaluru-based franchise bought the English batter for a whopping INR 11.5 crore at the mega auction. That came after Salt amassed 435 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 182, comprising four half-centuries while playing for defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last year.
Fans on X lauded Phil Salt for another swashbuckling innings for RCB in IPL 2025. One user wrote:
"After Chris Gayle, Phil Salt is the most dangerous opener for RCB. He sets the stage in the powerplay itself. Lucky to have him."
Another user commented:
"Pitch doesn't matter when Phil Salt is playing. He makes every pitch flat."
A fan wrote:
"Phil Salt brings up a cracking half-century! Clean, fearless hitting. What a knock!"
Here are a few more reactions:
Phil Salt's fifty puts RCB in the driving seat of a 174-run chase vs RR in the IPL 2025 match
RCB are in command of their chase against RR in the IPL 2025 encounter, thanks to a gritty half-century from Phil Salt.
At the time of writing, the visitors were 111/1 after 11.4 overs, with Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal at the crease.
Asked to bat first, the Royals managed 173/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat, smashing 75 runs off 47 balls with the help of two sixes and 10 boundaries.
Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and captain Sanju Samson also chipped in with 35* (23), 30 (22), and 15 (19), respectively. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, and Krunal Pandya shared one wicket each for RCB.
