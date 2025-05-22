"Come the playoffs, you will need Sherfane Rutherford more" - Aakash Chopra on potential change in GT batting order in IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

Former India player Aakash Chopra has wondered whether the Gujarat Titans (GT) should consider batting Sherfane Rutherford at No. 3 in their IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He pointed out that the Ahmedabad-based franchise will need the Caribbean big-hitter's services more in the playoffs due to Jos Buttler's unavailability.

GT will host LSG in Match 64 of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. With 18 points from 12 matches, the hosts are perched atop the points table and will seal a berth in Qualifier 1 if they win their remaining two league games.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener highlighted the significance of their remaining two league games for GT, but questioned whether they should bat Rutherford ahead of Buttler.

"Their fight is for the top two. They have two games left. If they win both games, they can confirm their No. 1 spot. They will reach 22 points. Even if Bengaluru and Punjab win their remaining games, they can reach 21 only, because they are on odd points. So this team will look at it from that point of view," Chopra said (14:30).

"A little more focus will again be on the top three because they have scored the most runs for this team. The No. 3 didn't get a chance in the last match. You might see Jos Butter here. Another thought process could be to give more game time to Sherfane Rutherford because, come the playoffs, you will need Sherfane Rutherford more," he added.

Jos Buttler will not be part of the Gujarat Titans' squad for the IPL 2025 playoffs as he has been picked in the England ODI team for the series against the West Indies. The IPL 2022 champions have acquired Kusal Mendis for ₹75 lakh to replace Buttler for the playoff phase.

"Do you want to play Gerald Coetzee in this game?" - Aakash Chopra on potential change in GT XI for IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

Gerald Coetzee has played only two games for GT in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

While questioning whether the Gujarat Titans should include Gerald Coetzee in their playing XI as part of their playoff preparation, Aakash Chopra picked them as the overwhelming favorites heading into Thursday's game.

"Kagiso Rabada will also not be there. So, do you want to play Gerald Coetzee in this game? These things will definitely be in their minds. Of course, the scales are massively tilted towards Gujarat. They are playing at home. They are the much, much better team," he said (15:45) in the same video.

While praising Shubman Gill's captaincy and their Indian bowlers' performances, the cricketer-turned-commentator opined that GT would be at the top of their game against LSG.

"Shubman Gill's captaincy has been excellent thus far. In bowling, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Sai Kishore - everybody has played their part. I don't see them changing their tact or their performance at all. They are not going to drop their guard," Chopra observed.

LSG beat GT by six wickets in the reverse fixture in Lucknow on April 12. Shubman Gill and company will want to avenge that loss and take a step closer to a berth in Qualifier 1.

