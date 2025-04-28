"Coming for that T20I spot" - Fans hail Shubman Gill for his spectacular 84-run knock in RR vs GT IPL 2025 match 

Fans lauded Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill for yet another fifty in IPL 2025 on Monday (April 28) in Jaipur. Gill smashed 84 off 50 balls to help GT post a daunting 209-run total against Rajasthan Royals (RR).
After being invited to bat first, Gill and Sai Sudharsan continued their rich form and gave a solid start to the Titans. The duo garnered 53 runs off the first six overs, before the fielding restrictions lifted.
Although Sudharsan (39) looked in good touch, his innings was cut-short by Maheesh Theekshana in the 11th over. However, Gill maintained the team's tempo with his delightful stroke play.
Gill was gradually approaching his first century of this season, but Theekshana dismissed him in the 17th over. His 84-run knock comprised five fours and four sixes.
Jos Buttler (50* off 26) remained unbeaten for the Titans, as they managed to reach 209 in their designated 20 overs.
After witnessing his impressive knock and consistent runs in the tournament, many fans expressed their wish to see him getting a T20I recall. One of them said:
"Played perfect innings. Handled Archer well initially. Kept scoring rate going till Buttler got in the groove. Played spin well. Riyan was very straight otherwise it was decent shot too. Now Shubman Gill has 80+ score against all opponents. We are coming for that T20I spot."
Here are the other reactions:
"If you still have a problem with Shubman Gill, please stop watching cricket… switch to CN and watch Doraemon instead. Clearly, your brain isn’t built for this sport," a user wrote.
"If you doubt Shubman Gill’s T20 game, you’re not a cricket fan — you’re a part-time spectator chasing highlights. Stay clueless," another noted.
"Shubman Gill is smashing his haters out of the park, he is proving once again why he should be backed and why he is backed by the BCCI," a user posted.
Shubman Gill has already hit four fifties in IPL 2025
Shubman Gill registered his fourth fifty of IPL 2025 against RR on Monday. Gill's best performance came in their last league match against Kolkata Knight Riders, where he slammed 90 off 55 balls.
Meanwhile, the top-order batter scored 61* and 60 against SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, respectively.
So far, Gill has amassed 389 runs at an average of 48.62 and a strike rate of 156.22. He is second on the list of highest run-getters for the side after Sai Sudharsan (456 runs), who is also the Orange Cap holder.
