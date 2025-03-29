Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) provided their fans with one of the most joyous moments by defeating arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium on March 28. The victory ended RCB's 17-year losing streak in IPL games in Chennai.

The Bengaluru-based franchise won their first-ever IPL match in Chennai but lost the next eight until today's clash. Coming off a thumping win in their season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a confident RCB side dominated CSK from start to finish.

After being asked to bat first by CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, RCB posted a massive 196/7 in their 20 overs. Their captain Rajat Patidar led from the front with a crucial 32-ball 51.

In response, the home side had no answers to an inspired RCB bowling attack, finishing on a dismal 146 for 8 in 20 overs. The end result was a 50-run win for the visitors and their dreaded losing streak in Chennai was finally broken.

Fans on X hailed RCB for their stellar all-round performance in upstaging CSK at their fortress:

Fans continued praising RCB for their incredible win, saying:

"What an exciting game! What a win! What a team! A historic victory for RCB as they absolutely destroyed CSK tonight. Pure domination! We've owned them once again!"

"Congratulations RCB, you deserve trophy this time," tweeted a fan.

"Was worried if Rajat could take the pressure of Captaincy. But now , I am impressed with his pro active captaincy while keeping calm. Good times for RCB," a fan said.

"Always special playing at Chepauk against Chennai because of the fans" - Rajat Patidar

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar was elated with the side's convincing 50-run win over CSK in Chennai. It was their second consecutive victory in the IPL over the five-time champions. Last year, they knocked CSK out of the competition with a 27-run win in their final league stage outing.

Talking about the triumph at the post-match presentation, Patidar said (via Cricbuzz):

"It was a good total on this surface. Ball was stopping a bit and it wasn't easy for batters. It's always special playing at Chepauk against Chennai because of the fans. Not only CSK but every team, it is nice to play in their home ground. We were targetting around 200 because we knew it wasn't easy to chase. My goal was clear that as long as I was there I will keep trying every ball."

With an outstanding net run rate and a 2-0 start to the 2025 season, RCB are now on top of the points table. Their next outing will be against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Bengaluru (first home game) on April 2.

