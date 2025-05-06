Corbin Bosch pulls off an audacious reverse sweep for 6 off Prasidh Krishna in MI vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Corbin Bosch played a magnificent reverse sweep six off Prasidh Krishna in the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT). The clash took place at Wankhede on Tuesday, May 6. With the shot, Bosch smashed back-to-back sixes against Krishna in the 20th over to help Mumbai post a 150+ plus target.
Bosch began the over with a stupendous six over square leg despite four fielders in the deep towards the leg side. Krishna replied with a fuller length ball at the stumps and Bosch reversed his stance to get on top of the bounce and swept it over backward point. The ball went into the stands for a 65-metre six, leaving everyone in awe, including MI batting coach Kieron Pollard, sitting in the dugout.
Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks, and Corbin Bosch help MI set a 156-run target for GT in IPL 2025 match
A fighting batting display from Suryakumar Yadav, Will Jacks, and Corbin Bosch helped MI post 155/8 in their allotted 20 overs against GT.
Jacks top scored with 53 runs off 35 balls, comprising three sixes and five boundaries. Meanwhile, Yadav and Bosch chipped in with 35 (24) and 27 (22), respectively. Big guns, including captain Hardik Pandya and erstwhile skipper Rohit Sharma, perished for single-digit scores.
Sai Kishore emerged as the leading wicket-taker for GT, returning with two wickets. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan, and Gerald Coetzee bagged one wicket apiece.
With seven wins in 10 games, GT are fourth in the IPL 2025 points table. They beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last match. A victory over MI can help them rise to the top of the points table, subject to the net run rate.
On the other hand, Mumbai have registered six consecutive wins in a row. They have seven wins in 11 matches and are third in the points table. Like GT, they have a golden chance to climb to the top of the points table.
