"Credit goes to MS Dhoni, Eric Simons and Dwayne Bravo for keeping plans simple" - Tushar Deshpande on his success as CSK's death bowler

Tushar Deshpande proved to be one of the most inspirational performers in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) line-up as he delivered crucial wickets whenever the team needed on their way to the IPL 2023 title.

From playing just a couple of games last season, Deshpande got the responsibility to play each and every match for CSK in IPL 2023 and he repaid the faith shown in him by skipper MS Dhoni and the management. Deshpande picked up 21 wickets in 16 games and was CSK's highest wicket-taker in the season.

What was more heartening to see was the way Tushar Deshpande adapted to the role of bowling at the death and forming a brilliant partnership with Sri Lankan youngster Matheesha Pathirana.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, here's what Tushar Deshpande had to say about how MS Dhoni, bowling coach Dwayne Bravo and bowling consultant Eric Simons helped him master the art of death bowling:

"The credit goes to MS Dhoni, Eric Simons and Dwayne Bravo for keeping the plans simple. I also learnt a bit of tactical smartness being a part of the CSK setup and that helped a lot as well. Bravo had given clear instructions that the team that bowls well at the death will win the title.

"The way cricket is growing, you need to have more options under your belt and you need to make use of the crease and angles. Our strategies worked well because we knew what needed to be done and we were confident about it."

Deshpande also touched upon the importance of keeping things simple and sticking to the basics. He added:

"I have played the role of being a new ball bowler and also bowling at the death for Mumbai in domestic cricket and I got to do the same role at CSK this season. The talk was just to keep things simple and that has always been our mantra."

Tushar Deshpande on his increase in pace

Tushar Deshpande was notably also crossing the 145 kmph mark during some of his spells. Interestingly, many of these deliveries came at the backend of the innings, which Deshpande feels is a testament to his fitness.

He thanked his strength and conditioning coach and also his nutritionist for helping him maintain peak fitness.

On this, he stated:

"I worked a lot on my fitness which has helped me to deliver two overs at the top and then two at the back with same intensity. All credit to my strength and conditioning coach Vidhi Sanghvi and nutritionist Ananya Somani.

"I feel it was my fitness that helped me bowl quicker at the death. I was able to bowl 145 kmph+ in my fourth over as well. I was confident of delivering at the death so having a clear plan and the practice camp which we had in Chennai helped a lot."

Tushar Deshpande stepped up when CSK needed an experienced player to fill the void of Mukesh Choudhary.

