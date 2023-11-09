"Credit goes to Thala" "Batting for Pakistan" - Twitter goes wild as Maheesh Theekshana puts up massive fight vs New Zealand

Sri Lanka's lower-order batter Maheesh Theekshana's fighting 38 (91) against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup on Thursday sent fans on X into a frenzy.

He came to bat after a forgettable top-order collapse that left the Lankans reeling at 113/8 in the 24th over. With only Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka to support him, Theekshana dropped anchor immediately.

He only focused on taking one or two runs every over, farming the strike, and making his partners work with him. Ultimately, from looking like they'll get all out for under 130, Sri Lanka got bowled out for 171 in 46.4 overs.

For his part, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson didn't have too many options because he had used most overs of his top-four bowlers early on.

Lockie Ferguson bowled with steam but looked to be trying too much in frustration. Mitchell Santner, who had bowled beautifully to get Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva out early, got hit for a couple of fours against Theekshana. His other deliveries seemed too good to even kiss the edge of the tailenders.

The 87 balls faced by the 10th wicket duo were the most in World Cups. Their 43-run stand was also the biggest for the ninth wicket or below for the country.

Fans on Twitter, some Sri Lankan, some Pakistani, whose semi-final hopes depend on a New Zealand defeat, celebrated the knock. Some drew hilarious comparisons with MS Dhoni and even credited the Chennai Super Kings skipper for his apparent influence on the Sri Lankan.

Maheesh Theekshana goes wicket-less in his first spell

Further showing that the pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was slow, and low but not too difficult to bat, New Zealand got off to a flier in the chase.

Madushanka and Theekshana opened the bowling and went wicketless in their first spells.

