CSK all-rounder Deepak Chahar's return likely to get delayed with back injury

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Deepak Chahar's return to IPL 2022 is likely to be delayed after the pacer suffered a new back injury during rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru.

Incidentally, Chahar has been at the National Cricket Academy for more than a month now, treating the quadriceps injury he suffered during the series against West Indies earlier this year.

Initially, it was reported that Deepak Chahar might miss most of IPL 2022 but a quick recovery preponed his return. However, a new back injury will further delay his return as per reports in ESPNCricinfo.

The seriousness of the injury is still unknown and the BCCI is yet to formally inform the Chennai franchise. As things look, the apex body is keen to adopt a slow and steady approach with Chahar given that he is an integral part of India's plans for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

CSK have already been hurt by his absence, losing all four games so far in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. The four-time IPL champions had invested ₹14 crores to acquire Deepak Chahar's services at the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year. He has been one of their star performers in the last couple of years, picking up 56 wickets for them in 58 matches.

"Adam Milne is a fantastic option" - Aakash Chopra names Deepak Chahar's replacement

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes New Zealand's Adam Milne could be a good option for the Super Kings in Chahar's absence.

The 44-year-old believes Milne can get more off the pitches in Mumbai. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Chopra said:

"CSK are playing on grounds like Wankhede, Brabourne and on these pitches you need pace. I think Adam Milne is a fantastic option. He has been a part of MI before and he will extract pace and bounce. So I think you need to change the composition and play overseas quicks."

The 29-year-old has so far featured in only one game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), returning with 0/19 in 2.3 overs.

