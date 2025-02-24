CSK appoint former Tamil Nadu player and Australia support staff as assistant bowling coach for IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently appointed Sriram Sridharan as their assistant bowling coach ahead of IPL 2025. He will join Stephen Fleming (head coach) and Eric Simmons (bowling coach) in the Super Kings support staff for the coming season.

Ad

Sridharan Sriram is a former Indian and Tamil Nadu cricketer who played eight ODIs and scored 81 runs. He also picked up nine wickets with his left-arm spin for the Men in Blue. After his playing days, he served as a spin-bowling coach and consultant for the Australian cricket team for a couple of years. In IPL, he worked as an assistant coach for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise last season.

Ad

Trending

The Chennai franchise took to their official Instagram handle and updated their ardent fans about the appointment of a new assistant coach, Sridharan Sriram, for IPL 2025. The post was captioned:

Say Yellove to our assistant bowling Coach Sriram Sridharan! 💛💪🏻Brought up from the tracks of Chepauk to a packed portfolio of coaching tenures in Australia and Bangladesh, he embarks on this new journey with the pride! 🦁🥳 #WhistlePodu #CSK🦁💛

Ad

Ad

CSK's IPL 2025 campaign will begin March 23 with a blockbuster match against arch-rivals MI

Five-time IPL champions CSK will face off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening match of the new season on March 23 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. After missing out on play-offs last year, they will be eager to put up an improved performance in IPL 2025.

Ad

Here is the complete schedule of CSK for IPL 2025:

March 22: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Chennai, 7.30 pm

March 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai, 7.30 pm

March 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, 7.30 pm

April 5: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Chennai, 3.30 pm

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, 7.30 pm

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7.30 pm

Ad

April 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7.30 pm

April 20: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, 7.30 pm

April 25: Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai, 7.30 pm

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings in Chennai, 7.30 pm

May 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7.30 pm

May 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7.30 pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7.30 pm

May 18: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 3.30 pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️