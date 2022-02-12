Chennai Super Kings buy Deepak Chahar back for a franchise-record sum of ₹14 crore at IPL 2022 Auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came on the right side of an intense bidding war to reunite with Deepak Chahar. The all-rounder was sold for an astonishing sum of ₹14 crore on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

CSK came into the fray for the 29-year-old late after Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad opened the bidding. Chahar entered the auction at a maximum base price of ₹2 crore.

After forcing the Capitals and Sunrisers to bow out of the race, the defending champions had to endure another late bidding battle with the Rajasthan Royals.

Following a long discussion, the Royals, too, bowed out as they decided against making a counter bid of ₹14.25 crore.

Chahar has been CSK skipper MS Dhoni's go-to weapon in recent years, especially in the powerplay overs. The new ball bowler is an excellent exponent of swing bowling, with a rare ability to move it equally well both ways.

Deepak Chahar is CSK's all-time most expensive buy at the auction

The four-time IPL champions are not among the franchises who break the bank for players at the auction. This marked the first time that CSK had roped in a player for anything in excess of ₹10 crore.

Deepak Chahar is now the second most expensive player at the 2022 IPL mega auction. The 29-year-old has represented the Rising Pune Supergiant and Chennai Super Kings over the course of his six-year IPL career.

He has bagged 59 wickets in 63 IPL matches so far at an economy of 7.8. The swing bowler will come into play heavily in this edition with matches slated to be conducted across Mumbai and Pune.

The pacer was immaculate in the Mumbai leg of the 2021 IPL and his improved batting credentials will only increase his value to the team.

