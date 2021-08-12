CSK captain MS Dhoni meets Tamil superstar Vijay 

Former Team India captain MS Dhoni recently met Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay at a shoot in Chennai. The Chennai Super Kings skipper is in the city and will fly out with the entire Indian contingent to the UAE for the remainder of IPL 2021.

Dhoni and Vijay enjoy a massive fan following in Chennai and fans have gone berserk ever since photos of the two legends meeting each other surfaced online. Vijay was shooting at Gokulam Studio when MS Dhoni bumped into him.

Vijay also invited MS Dhoni to his room and both of them spent some quality time talking to each other. Incidentally, Vijay is a very big supporter of Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings and is often seen in the stands when the Super Kings play at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Vijay was also announced as the brand ambassador of Chennai Super Kings for the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008.

MS Dhoni to return to action in the second half of IPL 2021

Following his retirement from international cricket last year, Dhoni currently features for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. After a horrid season in 2020, Dhoni was back leading his favourite team earlier this year.

Chennai looked in good rhythm and was in the second spot before BCCI postponed the tournament on May 4 due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. CSK have accumulated 10 points from seven matches with five wins.

The addition of all-rounder Moeen Ali to the squad and the return of veteran batsman Suresh Raina worked wonders for the side as CSK returned to their best.

On a personal note, MS Dhoni didn't have a good outing in the first half of the tournament as he managed only 37 runs from seven matches. The 40-year-old cricketer will look to put some runs under his belt when the tournament resumes.

Chennai Super Kings begin their campaign in the second half of IPL 2021 against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19 in Dubai.

