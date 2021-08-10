IPL franchise CSK to contribute INR 7 lakh to five veteran cricketers from Tamil Nadu

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced a contribution of INR 7 lakh each to five veteran cricketers from Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) had instituted a one-time payment of INR 5 lakh to cricketers, groundsmen, officials and others from the cricketing fraternity to recognize their contribution towards the growth of the game. The decision made by CSK is in support of TNCA’s effort.

CSK disclosed their intention to recognize veterans of the game from the 1950s and 1960s who did not get much monetary benefit in that era.

"As it is well known, cricketers in the early 50’s and 60’s did not get much monetary benefit playing the game that we all love so much (…) CSK whose home base is Chennai, Tamil Nadu have come forward to show their love and respect to these veterans and will be contributing Rs. 7 Lakhs each to some of the veteran cricketers," CSK management said in a press release.

The beneficiaries of the initiative are Shri K R Rajagopal, Shri Najam Hussain, Shri S V S Mani, Shri R Prabhakar and Shri K Parthasarathy.

The first four have represented either Madras or Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy and Shri K Parthasarathy was a curator at MA Chidambaram Stadium for 40 years.

The amount INR 7 lakh is synonymous with CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s jersey number

MS Dhoni has always worn number 7 on his jersey

CSK management revealed that the contribution of INR 7 lakh to be made to the veteran cricketers is synonymous with their "much-loved captain."

Skipper MS Dhoni has always worn the number ‘7’ for both his franchise as well as for the national side. He has captained CSK right from its inception and has a special relationship with the team, management and the fans.

The benefits will be distributed to former players at a function organized in Chennai today.

