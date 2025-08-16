  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • CSK release official statement with valid proof amid Dewald Brevis controversy during AUS vs SA 2025 3rd T20I

CSK release official statement with valid proof amid Dewald Brevis controversy during AUS vs SA 2025 3rd T20I

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 16, 2025 16:36 IST
Australia v South Africa - T20 Series: Game 2 - Source: Getty
Dewald Brevis in action for South Africa against Australia in 3rd T20I on Saturday. [Getty Images]

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise has clarified that there was no wrongdoing in buying South African batter Dewald Brevis during the IPL 2025 season. In a statement, the franchise said that it followed the IPL's player regulations to sign the youngster.

Ad

With that, they also put an end to the ongoing controversy involving CSK and Brevis. The statement comes days after the legendary off-spinner R Ashwin said that the franchise might have paid the player extra money for his services mid-season.

In an official statement on their website on Saturday (August 16), CSK wrote:

“Chennai Super Kings categorically clarifies that all actions taken by the franchise during the signing process of Dewald Brevis as a Replacement Player during TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 were in complete compliance with the rules and regulations of IPL.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Chennai-based franchise further clarified that they followed clause 6.6 for ‘Replacement Players' in accordance with the IPL Player Regulations. Take a look below:

Ad

Notably, Brevis was signed as a replacement player for INR 2.2 crore after Gurjapneet Singh was ruled out due to an injury. His base price was INR 75 lakh. The 22-year-old had a breakthrough season with the Super Kings, amassing 225 runs in just six matches at a stunning strike rate of 180 with the help of two half-centuries. The right-hander recently continued his purple patch for South Africa against Australia in the ongoing white-ball series.

Ad

“CSK were willing to pay extra money” – What R Ashwin said about CSK signing Dewald Brevis

R Ashwin recently raised eyebrows about whether CSK paid Dewald Brevis extra money to sign him mid IPL 2025 season. He said on his YouTube channel:

“Is he the next AB or the first DB? Brevis had a great time with CSK last year. I came to understand two or three other teams also spoke with him, but they missed picking because of having to pay extra money. While picking up a player mid-season, there will be discussions with the player's agent to negotiate on an 'X' amount apart from the base price to acquire his services. CSK were willing to pay the extra money due to which he (Brevis) came into the franchise."

Amidst question marks over R Ashwin’s future at the Super Kings, Brevis is likely to be retained by the franchise for the IPL 2026 season, following his heroics with the bat last season.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications