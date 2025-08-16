CSK release official statement with valid proof amid Dewald Brevis controversy during AUS vs SA 2025 3rd T20I

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise has clarified that there was no wrongdoing in buying South African batter Dewald Brevis during the IPL 2025 season. In a statement, the franchise said that it followed the IPL's player regulations to sign the youngster.With that, they also put an end to the ongoing controversy involving CSK and Brevis. The statement comes days after the legendary off-spinner R Ashwin said that the franchise might have paid the player extra money for his services mid-season.In an official statement on their website on Saturday (August 16), CSK wrote:“Chennai Super Kings categorically clarifies that all actions taken by the franchise during the signing process of Dewald Brevis as a Replacement Player during TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 were in complete compliance with the rules and regulations of IPL.”The Chennai-based franchise further clarified that they followed clause 6.6 for ‘Replacement Players' in accordance with the IPL Player Regulations. Take a look below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Brevis was signed as a replacement player for INR 2.2 crore after Gurjapneet Singh was ruled out due to an injury. His base price was INR 75 lakh. The 22-year-old had a breakthrough season with the Super Kings, amassing 225 runs in just six matches at a stunning strike rate of 180 with the help of two half-centuries. The right-hander recently continued his purple patch for South Africa against Australia in the ongoing white-ball series.“CSK were willing to pay extra money” – What R Ashwin said about CSK signing Dewald BrevisR Ashwin recently raised eyebrows about whether CSK paid Dewald Brevis extra money to sign him mid IPL 2025 season. He said on his YouTube channel:“Is he the next AB or the first DB? Brevis had a great time with CSK last year. I came to understand two or three other teams also spoke with him, but they missed picking because of having to pay extra money. While picking up a player mid-season, there will be discussions with the player's agent to negotiate on an 'X' amount apart from the base price to acquire his services. CSK were willing to pay the extra money due to which he (Brevis) came into the franchise.&quot;Amidst question marks over R Ashwin’s future at the Super Kings, Brevis is likely to be retained by the franchise for the IPL 2026 season, following his heroics with the bat last season.