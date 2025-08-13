"CSK were willing to pay the extra money" - R Ashwin's huge claim on Dewald Brevis amid AUS vs SA 2025 T20Is

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded the franchise for willingly paying the extra money to acquire Dewald Brevis midway through IPL 2025. Having gone unsold during the auction despite a base price of only ₹ 75 Lakhs, the young South African joined CSK as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh.However, the franchise had to pay more than the base price after negotiations, acquiring Brevis for ₹ 2.2 crores. The 22-year-old repaid the faith shown by the franchise, scoring 225 runs in six games at an average of over 37 and a strike rate of 180.Talking about how CSK bought Brevis during IPL 2025 on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said (4:49):&quot;Is he the next AB or the first DB? Brevis had a great time with CSK last year. I came to understand two or three other teams also spoke with him but they missed picking because of having to pay extra money. While picking up a player mid-season, there will be discussions with the player's agent to negotiate on an 'X' amount apart from the base price to acquire his services. CSK were willing to pay the extra money due to which he (Brevis) came into the franchise.&quot;Brevis had previously played only 10 IPL games, all for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2022 and 2024, before the 2025 season.Dewald Brevis scored his maiden international century in 2nd T20I against AustraliaDewald Brevis continued his red-hot form by smashing a magnificent 56-ball 125* in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series against Australia. Playing only his 11th international game, the youngster tore into the home bowlers, reaching his century off just 41 balls. His 125 was also the highest-ever score and the second fastest hundred by a South African in T20Is.The knock helped the Proteas post a massive total of 218/7 in 20 overs. South Africa ultimately won the contest by 53 runs and leveled the series at 1-1. Dewald Brevis will be in action next in the third and deciding T20I, played at Cairns on Saturday, August 16.