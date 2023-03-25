CSK’s new recruits share their experience of meeting MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2023 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) new recruits Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu and Ajay Mandal recently shared their experience of meeting MS Dhoni ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League. In a video uploaded by CSK on social media, the trio sounded very excited after their training at the Chepauk.

Ajay Mandal said:

"The first time when I came here to Chepauk for practice, it was a special experience interacting with MS Dhoni."

Shaikh Rasheed said:

"Mahi Bhai told me ‘Hi’. It was very special for me."

Nishant Sindhu said:

"Mahi Bhai. He used to advise me on what can I do. And he would give suggestions after hitting the ball."

For the uninitiated, Sindhu was bought for Rs 60 lakh while Mandal and Rasheed were both purchased for Rs 20 lakh.

Nishant Sindhu is a left-handed batter for Haryana. The 18-year-old has scored 726 runs in 12 first-class matches, including two centuries.

Rasheed, on the other hand, has represented Andhra in five FC games but failed to leave an impact. The 18-year-old has scored 56 runs and picked up a solitary wicket in three T20s.

Meanwhile, Ajay Mandal has scored 1320 runs and picked up 103 wickets for Chattisgarh in FC cricket. The 27-year-old has also played 34 T20s, scoring 246 runs and bagging 28 wickets at an economy rate of 7.19.

CSK squad for IPL 2023

Players bought - Ajinkya Rahane (INR 50 lakh), Ben Stokes (INR 16.25 crore), Shaik Rasheed (INR 20 lakh), Nishant Sindhu (INR 60 lakh), Kyle Jamieson (INR 1 crore), Ajay Mandal (INR 20 lakh), Bhagath Varma (INR 20 lakh).

Players Retained - MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

CSK will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. The franchise will eye their fifth IPL trophy in what is rumored to be MS Dhoni’s last IPL season.

