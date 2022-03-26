CSK's next match in IPL 2022: Venue, date, time and opposition details

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost their first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, going down to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Chasing 132, Kolkata got home in 18.3 overs.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, CSK could only post 131 for 5 on the board. It could have been much worse had it not been for a hard-fought 38-ball 50* from MS Dhoni. Chennai lost half their side for 61 before the former captain pulled off a rescue act.

Dhoni was on 15 off 25 at one stage but lifted his strike rate at the death to give the CSK innings a boost. New skipper Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 26 off 28. He struggled for the most part before hitting the last ball for six. It wasn’t enough in the end.

CSK's next match date

CSK’s second match in IPL 2022 will be against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 31 at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai. The match will be an evening game, which will start at 7:30 PM IST.

LSG are featuring in their debut IPL season. The franchise is being led by Indian batter KL Rahul. Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and young Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi were picked by LSG from the draft list ahead of the mega auction. Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder are some of the key players in the LSG squad, who were purchased at the mega auction.

This will be the second match for the Lucknow franchise in IPL 2022. They will take on another new team, the Gujarat Titans (GT), in their first match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 28.

CSK full squad for IPL 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishaanth, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Prashant Solanki, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner

