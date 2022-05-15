×
CSK's next match in IPL 2022: Venue, date, time and opposition details

Chennai celebrate a wicket during their match against Delhi. Pic: IPLT20.COM
Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Modified May 15, 2022 07:21 PM IST
Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets in match number 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Chennai put up a disappointing show with the willow, managing only 133- 5. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 53 off 49, while Narayan Jagadeesan remained unbeaten on 39 off 33 as CSK’s innings never moved into second gear.

Mohammed Shami stood out for GT with figures of 2-19, while Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph and R Sai Kishore chipped in with a wicket apiece. In their chase, GT opener Wriddhiman Saha struck a fine 67* off 57 balls as the table toppers got over the line in 19.1 overs.

CSK's next match date

According to the IPL schedule, Chennai's next match in the IPL 2022 edition will be against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 20. The match will be an evening encounter and will begin at 7:30 PM IST. This will be Chennai’s last game in IPL 2022, as they have been eliminated from the playoffs race.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (May 15) before their final league game against CSK. After 12 games, RR have 14 points, having won seven and lost five of their IPL 2022 matches. However, they have struggled recently, winning only one of their last three games.

In their previous outing against Delhi Capitals (DC), they suffered an eight-wicket drubbing. Batting first after losing the toss, they put up a mediocre total of 160-6. DC chased down that down in 18.1 overs.

CSK full squad for IPL 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma.

