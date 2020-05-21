CSK share picture of MS Dhoni fishing on Facebook

MS Dhoni is a three-time IPL winner with Chennai Super Kings

While 2011 World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni may be using the lockdown to relax and spend more time with his family, his franchise, the Chennai Super Kings, have chosen to look back at happier times.

Using #OnceUponAWhistle, the Chennai Super Kings posted an old picture of MS Dhoni fishing, while standing on a boat, complete with long hair and sunglasses. ‘King Fisher’, the caption quite aptly said.

With the Covid-19 pandemic bringing the cricket world to a halt, the IPL has been suspended indefinitely until the conditions are more appropriate for cricket to return. The players have been using this time to spend time with their families and to connect with their fans on social media.

MS Dhoni himself has used this time to be with his wife and daughter over a longer period of time. The former India captain has shared videos where he has been spending time with his family on his personal social media profiles.

In addition to leading India to World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy, MS Dhoni has also captained Chennai Super Kings to three IPL wins, including an unprecedented triumph in 2018 after returning from a two-year ban.

With 4432 runs in 190 IPL matches, MS Dhoni has been one of the most influential players in the history of the tournament. The CSK captain would be aiming to win his fourth IPL with the Chennai-based franchise.

MS Dhoni last played a competitive match for India in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. The wicketkeeper-batsman then took a sabbatical from the game, and was set to return at the IPL before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.