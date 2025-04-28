CSK star receives Padma Shri award from President of India amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award on Monday, April 28. The veteran spinner received the fourth-highest civilian award in the country from the President of India, Draupadi Murmu.

Ashwin drew curtains on his international cricket career on December 18, 2024. The announcement came after the third Test of India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia.

The 38-year-old finished with 765 wickets across 379 innings. He remains the second-highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket.

He also proved his worth as a batter on several occasions and has six Test centuries to his name. The crafty spinner was part of India's title-winning squads in the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Here's a video of Ashwin being honored with Padma Shri by the President of India:

It is worth mentioning that Ashwin is also a recipient of the Arjuna Award, the second-highest sporting award in India. He was conferred with the award in 2015.

Ravichandran Ashwin has picked up five wickets in CSK's IPL 2025 campaign

Ravichandran Ashwin was roped in by CSK for ₹9.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He kickstarted his second stint with the franchise and his homecoming was a big talking point ahead of the edition.

However, the off-spinner has yet to make a significant impact with the ball for the five-time champions. He has claimed five wickets across seven outings at an economy rate of 9.29.

Ashwin was even left out of the team's playing XI for their matches against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Overall, he has 185 scalps in 215 innings, the fifth-highest in the league's history.

CSK are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. They have won just two out of nine games so far and have a net run rate of -1.302. They take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Wednesday, April 30.

