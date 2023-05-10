 "CSK is sure to qualify for the playoffs; will try to make it to Top 2"- Irfan Pathan ahead of CSK vs DC in IPL 2023

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reaching the playoffs of the IPL 2023 season is nothing more than a formality and that their main aim would be to finish in the top two spots.

Chennai currently sit second in the points table with 13 points from 11 games and have a great chance of booking their place in Qualifier 1 by doing well in their remaining matches. Irfan shed light on just how tough it is to beat MS Dhoni and his men in their den in Chepauk.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Irfan Pathan had to say about MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings:

"CSK is sure to qualify for the playoffs. Now they will try to make it to the Top-2. I always say that whenever any team comes to their home ground, 'Chacha Chowdhary' MSD closes the door of his stadium and thrashes the opposition mercilessly. CSK is a ruthless team and it deals with opposition teams in its own way."

CSK's pace bowling looks inexperienced: S Badrinath

Former Chennai Super Kings batter S Badrinath feels that the Men In Yellow have a bit of inexperience in their pace department. However, he also credited MS Dhoni for being able to get the best out of the available options like Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Pathirana.

On this, he stated:

"CSK's pace bowling attack looks pretty inexperienced and that is a concern. The bowlers will have to rise up but MS Dhoni has managed well with the resources he has."

S Sreesanth was also present in the discussion and even he weighed in on how Dhoni gets the best out of his players. He added:

"MS Dhoni's biggest quality is that he brings the best out of the players. And if they don't know, he'll make sure they understand their strengths. When they get the backing of the captain and the team atmosphere is so good, players bring out the best in them."

After an emphatic win against the Mumbai Indians, the Chennai Super Kings will back themselves to make it back-to-back wins at home against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes